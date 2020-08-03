General Iron Seeks City Approval To Reopen As Activists Urge Shutdown To Continue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

LINCOLN PARK — General Iron is ready for city inspectors to tour the facility and evaluate its repaired equipment, signaling a potential avenue for the scrap metal recycler to reopen its Lincoln Park site.

Since dual explosions halted operations in May, General Iron has repaired its regenerative thermal oxidizer thermal oven — a $2 million piece of equipment designed to decompose hazardous air pollutants. The scrap metal shredder also installed a lower explosive limit (LEL) monitor — a device designed to detect combustion.

“We’re ready,” spokesman Randall Samborn said Friday. “We’re anxious to resume shredding as soon as possible. … All repairs and modifications have been completed.”

Before the shredder can reopen, inspectors from the city’s Public Health and Buildings departments, and the Chicago Fire Department must evaluate the site and review equipment for code and environmental compliance.

The departments are “currently working on scheduling a date and time for city inspectors to visit the site,” Department of Buildings Patrick Mullane said.

“If operations are approved to go forward — with the new protective equipment installed — (Chicago Department of Public Health) will continue frequent monitoring of the site, and in the event of any violations, will ensure that the company takes proper action to remedy the issue,” buildings spokeswoman Mimi Simon said previously.

General Iron also is installing water misters and netting to reduce dust, pollutants and other substances, like the “fluff” that emanates from the facility and regularly coats neighbors’ sidewalks and playgrounds, Simon said.

Both General Iron and the city hired outside consultants to investigate the May 18 explosions. These reports were completed and published Friday. Read them here.

Neighbors and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) have called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep General Iron closed throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ald. Michele Smith (43rd), Illinois State Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) and Kiana Courtney of the Environmental Law and Policy Center have also demanded Lightfoot keep the shredder closed.

It’s not clear if Lightfoot will heed the calls of neighbors and local leaders; Simon did not provide a timeline for when city inspections will take place.

Leaders from the city’s public health department will host a virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Monday to answer questions about General Iron’s reopening. Learn more here.

General Iron will close its Lincoln Park facility by the end of 2020, per an agreement with Lightfoot. The shredder plans to relocate to 11600 S. Burley Ave. in the East Side neighborhood on the city’s far South Side.

Documents on General Iron’s planned move can be viewed on the city’s website.

Timeline at General Iron:

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.