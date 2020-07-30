What Did SUE The T. Rex Look Like When Alive? New Field Model Shows Dino With Skin, Eyes

CHICAGO — Dinosaur lovers can get a new view of SUE the T. rex for several weeks at the Field Museum.

The museum will display a model of the famous fossil — but the model will show what SUE could have looked like while alive, with dark eyes and brown skin.

Of course, the model also shows SUE chomping down on another dinosaur.

The model — nicknamed “Fleshy” — is scientifically accurate and was made by scientific and artistic experts, according to the Field Museum.

Fleshy will be on display at the field until Aug. 18 and will then be shipped out for a touring exhibition, “SUE: the T. rex Experience.”

SUE has long been among the Field’s most popular displays and is known for being the largest, most complete T. rex to be found. The dinosaur also maintains a snarky presence on Twitter.

SUE is 40 feet long and 13 feet tall. The dinosaur has its own suite at the Field Museum, where visitors can also experience what SUE’s breath might have smelled like or skin could have felt like.

The Field Museum reopened earlier in July with restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus. It’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. all days but Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when it closes for deep cleaning.

People who want to visit can buy tickets online.

A fleshy version of SUE the T. rex will be on display at the Field Museum for several weeks. Provided/Blue Rhino

