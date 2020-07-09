Field Museum Reopening Next Week With Social Distancing

DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is reopening July 17 to members and July 24 to the general public.

The museum has been closed since March due to the pandemic. But it’s reopening with new social distancing and cleaning protocols, and it will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning, according to a Field press release. The museum will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of the week.

People can buy tickets online starting July 9. The museum recommends people buy tickets online to avoid in-person lines.

Illinois first responders, teachers and health care workers will have free admission July 24-Aug. 9. Their families can purchase tickets at Chicago admission prices.

The museum is allowed to open under the Phase 4 stage of Chicago’s reopening plans, which began last month.

Daily attendance is capped at 25 percent of the museum’s total capacity, masks are required inside the building and the museum has put in floor markers to create one-way pathways.

In addition to deep cleanings, 144 hand-sanitizing stations were put up in the museum. The number of cleanings will be ramped up, while some areas and features of the museum — such as “high-touch areas” — will be closed, according to the Field.

“People haven’t been able to get out and travel lately, but when you come to the museum, you can explore ancient Egypt, watch a traditional Chinese shadow puppet show, stand underneath the world’s largest dinosaur and come face to face with the world’s best-preserved T. rex,” Ray De Thorne, the museum’s chief marketing officer, wrote in the press release. “These are the kinds of experiences you can’t get from home. And the museum is so big, visitors can escape the summer heat and explore while still social distancing.”

Since the museum closed, it has offered virtual programming, including a software that allowed people to view 3D models of the interior of mummies and a video showing two Shedd Aquarium penguins taking a walk inside the museum.

The museum’s first major exhibition curated by a Native scholar, Apsáaooke Women and Warriors, will be open to the public since it launched the day before the museum closed for the pandemic, according to the Field.

