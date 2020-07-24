Block Club Chicago
The busy lakefront trail in March. Justin Laurence/ Block Club Chicago

Downtown Section Of Lakefront Trail Reopening Friday

The trail was closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic and repair work.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

CHICAGO — A Downtown portion of the Lakefront Trail will reopen Friday after months of being closed.

The trail between Oak and Ohio streets will be reopened to cyclists, walkers and runners Friday, according to a Mayor’s Office announcement. The reopening will mean travelers will once again have a continuous path between Edgewater and South Shore.

Other parts of the trail remain closed due to damage from storms and the high level of Lake Michigan, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The Lakefront Trail was closed completely in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened in mid-June, but with detours or the mixing of bicyclists and pedestrians in certain sections due to construction work to repair the storm and water damage.

The trail from Fullerton North avenues and from 43rd to 51st streets are still under construction, meaning walkers, bicyclists and runners share the path.

People using the trail are supposed to wear masks and “keep it moving” and not stop along the lakefront, according to the city. It’s open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Other lakefront amenities, like beaches and workout equipment, remain closed.

