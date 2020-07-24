White Sox, Cubs Return Friday — But Things Will Look Different

CHICAGO — Friday is the long-delayed Opening Day for the White Sox and Cubs — but baseball in Bridgeport and Wrigleyville will look different, very different, this year.

The teams’ original opening days in the spring were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The MLB has returned with a shortened season, though, and Chicago’s teams will play games this weekend.

Neither Guaranteed Rate Field nor Wrigley Field will allow fans at the parks for now due to the pandemic — though the Sox have given fans the options to buy a cardboard cutout to sit in the stands for them, and the Cubs are allowing people to watch from the Sheffield and Waveland rooftops.

The Cubs could also have weekend night games this summer, a temporary departure from the longtime prohibition.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced a few other changes with a press release.

Here’s what will be different:

There are no street closures planned for either ballpark during regular season games.

Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field is closed, and the jumbotron will not show gameplay.

Drones will not be allowed around the stadiums.

The rooftops around Wrigley Field will only be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity. Those who have tickets can park at the Camry Lot, 1126 W. Grace St.

Here’s the schedule:

The White Sox will host the Minnesota Twins with games at 6:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

The Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers with games at 6:10 p.m. Friday, 12:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago White Sox

