Lakefront Trail To Reopen Monday

CHICAGO — The Lakefront Trail will reopen June 22 — though the city’s beaches remain closed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement Monday, saying in a tweet the trail will be reopened for “exercise and transit.” The trail will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and people will not be allowed to stop or gather along the path.

To keep track of how many people are using the trail, the city will only open about half of the path’s access points. Park security, Police Department officers and other city workers will “work in tandem … to keep the trail safe under guidance from public health officials,” the city said.

Social distancing “ambassadors” will be along the trail, enforcing 6 feet of social distancing between people.

Lakefront beaches and parks east of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed, as will sports courts and workout equipment along the path.

The trail has been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 606 and Riverwalk, two other popular paths in the city, were closed at the same time.

Lightfoot’s faced criticism for closing the lakefront, but she’s said the measure was needed to protect people from COVID-19.

The Riverwalk has reopened, though with restrictions, while The 606 remains closed.

Excited to share the news… our Lakefront Trail will be reopening on June 22 for exercise and transit!



To ensure we continue the progress we've made flattening the curve, Social Distancing Ambassadors will be along the route to ensure a safe experience for Chicagoans. pic.twitter.com/zWVlQBW4K9 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 15, 2020

