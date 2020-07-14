Block Club Chicago
Alivio Medical Center's Pilsen drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Lower West Side neighborhood in action on Saturday, May 9, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

National Museum Of Mexican Art Giving Free Coronavirus, HIV Tests Wednesday

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the east side of the museum building, located at 1852 W. 19th St.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

PILSEN — The National Museum of Mexican Art is offering free coronavirus and HIV tests Wednesday.

Testing will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the east side of the museum building, 1852 W. 19th St.

No ID, insurance or appointment is necessary. The site will conduct mouth swab COVID-19 tests.

The art museum is partnering with CALOR, a nonprofit focused on serving people in Latino communities with HIV/AIDs, to set up testing.

Chicago neighborhoods with large Latino populations have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic. The Latino community at one point had the highest proportion of positive coronavirus cases in Illinois.  

Coronavirus cases in Chicago are seeing a slight uptick after a period of declining numbers. Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Department, said during a livestream Tuesday the city is averaging 188 new cases daily.

Arwardy also said the positivity rate in Chicago has now risen to 5 percent, while the death rate continues to drop. Young adults between the ages of 18-29 make up the majority of new infections.

Arwady also said case numbers and death rates were beginning to decrease for Latinos, but those same numbers are increasing among white and Black Chicagoans.

