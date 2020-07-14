South And West Siders Will Get Half Off All Rides If Lime Is Chosen For City Pilot Program, Company Says

CHICAGO — A scooter company will provide a 50 percent discount for all rides starting in the South and West sides as part of their pitch to be included in the city’s second scooter pilot.

The city’s scooter pilot program will launch in late July or early August with over 10,000 scooters deployed across Chicago — more than double from last year.

People can only ride scooters 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Scooters are not permitted on the Lakefront Trail, the 606, or Downtown. Half of a vendor’s scooter stock must be sent to “priority areas” on the South and West sides.

Lime, the scooter company, noted in a press release more than one-third of their rides last year came from “equity zones.” The company partnered with My Block, My Hood, My City to provide scooters for their youth-led tours of North Lawndale.

“The reduced fares for riders in the Roseland neighborhood will go a long way to provide people another way to safely get to and from work during the pandemic,” Andrea Reed, Executive Director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.

To prevent virus spread, Lime will clean their scooters according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and remind riders to wash their hands when arriving at their final destination, according to the release.

Lime’s scooter program comes after the city delayed the opening of new Divvy electric bike stations south of 87th Street. The stations were expected to open in March but have yet to officially do so, according to a map on the Divvy website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.