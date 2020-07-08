My Block, My Hood, My City Needs Volunteers To Deliver Masks And Gloves To Seniors This Weekend

DOUGLAS PARK — My Block, My Hood, My City is looking for volunteers to deliver personal protective equipment to seniors Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to meet 10 a.m.-noon at Douglas Park, 1400 S. Thompson Drive to receive safety kits for households requesting personal protective equipment. They must remain in their cars to protect participants, said Jahmal Cole, the founder of My Block, My Hood, My City.

The volunteer drivers will deliver the kits to seniors who need them.

Each of the 1,000 safety kits is packed with two masks, hand sanitizer and five pairs of latex gloves, Cole said in an email.

More information will be given to those who sign up to volunteer.

Ernesto Gonzalez, an organizer with My Block, My Hood, My City, said the drive for seniors came from a “high demand” for this equipment, which has been hard to find in stores.

This is the third personal protective equipment drive My Block, My Hood, My City has hosted since the coronavirus crisis began, Gonazlez said.

The organization hosted a similar drive in Washington Park after it received part of a $5 million donation from Oprah Winfrey to aid communities of color during the pandemic.

My Block, My Hood, My City plans to host at least three more drives, Gonzalez said. The organization is also hosting a drive to distribute “play packs” to young Chicago residents with less available summer programming during the pandemic.

