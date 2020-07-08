Family Of Rogers Park Man, Whose Murder Became A Viral Video, Needs Help Paying For His Funeral

ROGERS PARK — When Angelo D. Pullum was murdered in front of his Rogers Park home last month, it devastated his family, who struggled to figure out how to pay for his funeral.

Then video of his death went viral, turning the fatal shooting into a public spectacle and further traumatizing his loved ones.

Now Pullum’s family is seeking to raise money to give him a proper goodbye, helping them grieve as they intended and recover from the indignity of having his death sensationalized.

“The video going viral has been very painful,” said Marly Schott, Pullum’s stepsister.

Pullum, who went by the nickname “Black,” grew up in Rogers Park and was a smart and caring person with lofty aspirations, Schott said.

As a college student, Schott tutored her stepbrother when he was in seventh and eighth grade. Through the years, he talked about his big plans for himself, including opening up a recording studio.

But those goals can clash with the realities of growing up in a disadvantaged part of the city, Schott said.

“He had big hopes and dreams,” Schott said. “He was a good kid who did what he had to do to survive. That’s the tragedy that a lot of Black and Brown kids in the city have to experience.”

“It’s ever present,” Schott said. “Kids who, generally speaking, live in violence and [places that] have drug issues, they tend to be a part of that in order to survive.”

Pullum, 36, was fatally shot June 28 in a grisly, broad-daylight murder caught on nearby surveillance camera.

Pullum’s death was one of two Rogers Park murders in a violent end to June for the neighborhood. At least eight people were shot in the neighborhood over three weeks.

Pullum was walking in the 1400 block of West Lunt Avenue around 7 a.m. that day with another man when the two stopped to talk.

The man Pullum was with then stepped back, pulled out a gun and fatally shot Pullum in the back of his head, according to police and surveillance footage. Not much is known about what prompted the attack.

The gunman took off in a Black SUV heading west on Lunt towards Clark Street, according to police. Pullum was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Before he died, Pullum was staying with different friends and was saving up to afford his own place, Schott said. He was staying at a friend’s place on Lunt when he was killed.

A police spokesperson said Wednesday the case is still under investigation.

A home security camera caught the shocking, violent killing and the events preceding it. The killer’s face is not seen on camera. The footage has been widely shared on social media, with thousands of likes, views and shares.

Schott has personally tried to get some social media accounts to pull the video, explaining the hurt it is causing the family.

“It’s been viewed tens of thousands of times,” said Schott, whose father was married to Pullum’s mother. “His mom was distraught, thinking she couldn’t have a funeral and trying to get some closure.”

Schott conferred with her cousins, and the group decided to launch the GoFundMe to her cover the cost of a funeral and burial services.

The family learned a community member had already started a fundraiser for Pullum’s relatives, and that person turned over the campaign to Schott.

The fundraiser has raised more than $8,000 of its $10,000 goal. To check out the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

With the video’s fate out of the family’s hands, the memorial and funeral will “right the wrong” of the video, Schott said.

“Just as the video of his murder has traveled the globe, we hope that this opportunity to memorialize him as he deserves and to provide needed closure for those who loved him will, too,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

