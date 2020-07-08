Illinois Sees 980 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Highest Number In A Month

CHICAGO — Illinois had 980 cases of coronavirus reported in the last day, the highest jump in weeks.

The number of new confirmed cases was up 60 percent just since Tuesday, when there were only 587 new cases reported. And it’s the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since early June, when Chicago was coming off its peak.

In all, there have now been 149,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

The jump comes as other places that reopened sooner are facing surges in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Illinois is seeing a rise in cases, Chicago’s public health commissioner said last week, but its rise hasn’t been as dramatic as that seen in other cities and states.

Another 36 people died in the last day, including 13 in Cook County. That brings the state’s death toll to 7,099.

The state’s positivity rate is at 2.6 percent, a .1 percent increase from Tuesday. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in the past week that returned a confirmed positive case.

And as of Tuesday night, 1,518 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus, including 331 people in the ICU and 151 people on ventilators.

Also Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state is expanding its mobile testing.

The governor, testifying during a hearing on the country’s response to the pandemic, also called for the federal government to create a face covering mandate across the United States.

