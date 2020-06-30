More Than 30 South, West Side Businesses Awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Grants

SOUTH SHORE — The 2020 cohort of Neighborhood Opportunity Fund awardees was announced Tuesday, with 32 South and West side businesses receiving a total of $5.4 million in funding.

The grants range from $37,000 to $250,000 and will allow businesses to do rehabilitation and construction projects. Awardees include:

A full list of awardees is available on the fund’s website. The businesses must put finishing touches on their project plans and finalize costs before receiving the funds.

In addition to the grants, the city offers assistance to businesses in contracting, permitting, financing and other needs that arise as the construction projects progress.

The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is intended to spur investment in historically neglected neighborhoods. It’s funded by zoning fees from dense Downtown developments.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has remade the program, founded under Rahm Emanuel in 2016, into a driving force behind the Invest South/West initiative.

The application period ended in February and was the first overseen by Lightfoot. More than 325 businesses applied for funding.

