Chatham’s ‘Dining On The 5’ Returns, Giving Visitors A Chance To Eat Out With Entertainment

CHATHAM — Chatham is bringing back its popular Dining On the 5 series, now in its fourth year, as the city moves to Phase 4 on Friday.

The series will run noon-9 p.m. through Sept. 7. Participants can stop by restaurants to sample and buy food, and local businesses typically offer deals. There’s also activities and entertainment, though organizers are still working out the details for live entertainment amid the pandemic.

The series was created to support local, predominantly Black businesses along the neighborhood’s Restaurant Row, from 75th Street and Indiana Avenue to Cottage Grove Avenue. It’s sponsored by the Greater Chatham Initiative.

Participating restaurants:

• Original Soul Vegetarian, 203 E. 75th St.

• Frances Cocktail Lounge, 307 E. 75th St.

• Mabe’s Deli, 312 E. 75th St.

• Brown Sugar Bakery, 328 E. 75th St.

• Margarita’s Pizzeria II, 346 E. 75th St.

• 5 Loaves Eatery, 405 E. 75th St.

• Harold’s Chicken #24, 407 E. 75th St.

• Wings Around the World, 557 E. 75th St.

• Flammin Restaurant, 641 E. 75th St.

• Murphy’s Lounge, 7628 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

• Lem’s Bar-B-Q, 311 E. 75th St.

Though that stretch of 75th Street was originally chosen as one of several areas to be closed off for traffic for the city’s Shared Street program, local businesses decided against it, opting to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks instead, said Rhea Steele of the Greater Chatham Initiative.

Sixth Ward Alderman Rod Sawyer (far right) with friends at last year’s “Dining On The 5” event. PROVIDED.

