Mi Tocaya will be serving raspas, or Mexican snow cones, along with other to-go items like breakfast burritos, every Sunday beginning this weekend in conjunction with hosting a farmers market.

Sundays At Mi Tocaya: Grab Breakfast Burritos, Raspas And Produce From Local Farm Stand

The Mexican restaurant will serve to-go breakfast and host a mini farmers market Sunday mornings starting this weekend.

Mina Bloom

LOGAN SQUARE — Mi Tocaya Antojería wants to be a one-stop shop for your Sunday brunch and grocery haul.

The Mexican restaurant at 2800 W. Logan Blvd. will serve to-go breakfast and host a mini farmers market 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays beginning this weekend.

The Sunday breakfast menu includes breakfast burritos, tortas, elotes and raspas, or Mexican snow cones.

Mi Tocaya partnered with Geneva Lakes Produce, based in Burlington, Wisconsin, to stock the farm stand. Geneva Lakes has sold its produce at Mi Tocaya on Sundays for several weeks, but this upcoming weekend is the first time neighbors can grab Mi Tocaya breakfast along with their produce.

“It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said chef and owner Diana Dávila. “It’s a win for the neighborhood, win for the farmer, win for us.”

Dávila developed the idea as part of a patchwork approach to keep business flowing despite the coronavirus shutdown. Mi Tocaya is offering carryout, delivery and patio service. Dávila has also been giving out packaged meals to neighbors in need thanks to a national restaurant relief initiative.

“You have to keep pushing your creative juices. … What’s something we can do that’s a little bit different so we’re not in the same routine?” she said.

(Left) Janice Espino, an employee at Mi Tocaya Antojería, stands with chef and owner Diana Dávila at one of their meal giveaways (right), which are drawing long lines down the block.
Provided
