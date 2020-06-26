Block Club Chicago
Youth will lead tours of North Lawndale with My Block, My Hood, My City this summer. My Block, My Hood, My City

My Block, My Hood, My City’s Youth-Led Tours Returning July 11

Tour guides and attendees will be required to wear masks while going around the West Side.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

See more

NORTH LAWNDALE — My Block, My Hood, My City will resume its in-person youth tours of North Lawndale on July 11 with social distancing guidelines in place.

Public tours, which cost $40, will be offered 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays until Aug. 22. Private tours can also be requested. Teens will guide attendees around the neighborhood, telling them the history of the West Side while showing them landmarks and beloved local spots.

People can sign up for tours online.

Tour guides and attendees will be required to wear masks, and tour groups will be organized into staggered groups of 10, according to an emailed newsletter from Jahmal Cole, the founder of My Block, My Hood, My City.

The tours started as a way to provide jobs for young Chicago residents.

“Our youth-led tours give young people a summer job, putting real money in their pockets, while showcasing the hidden gems and rich history of the North Lawndale community,” Cole wrote in the newsletter. “Participating in a tour is a great way to make a real investment in Chicago youth.”

The organization teaches young adults about North Lawndale, preparing them to take visitors on tours. The tours show guests historical and cultural sites in the neighborhood.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.