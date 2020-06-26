My Block, My Hood, My City’s Youth-Led Tours Returning July 11

NORTH LAWNDALE — My Block, My Hood, My City will resume its in-person youth tours of North Lawndale on July 11 with social distancing guidelines in place.

Public tours, which cost $40, will be offered 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays until Aug. 22. Private tours can also be requested. Teens will guide attendees around the neighborhood, telling them the history of the West Side while showing them landmarks and beloved local spots.

People can sign up for tours online.

Tour guides and attendees will be required to wear masks, and tour groups will be organized into staggered groups of 10, according to an emailed newsletter from Jahmal Cole, the founder of My Block, My Hood, My City.

The tours started as a way to provide jobs for young Chicago residents.

“Our youth-led tours give young people a summer job, putting real money in their pockets, while showcasing the hidden gems and rich history of the North Lawndale community,” Cole wrote in the newsletter. “Participating in a tour is a great way to make a real investment in Chicago youth.”

The organization teaches young adults about North Lawndale, preparing them to take visitors on tours. The tours show guests historical and cultural sites in the neighborhood.

