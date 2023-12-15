Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Lurie Children’s Hospital Opening Austin Community Health Hub
The medical facility and community center, planned to open in 2025, will help address the lack of health care options for West Side children.
Your Reporter
Trey covers Austin, Garfield Park and North Lawndale.
Trey can be found unwinding at the Garfield Park Conservatory, admiring the city’s street art or chowing down on jerk chicken and jollof rice.
City Paying Well More Than Typical Rent For Migrant Shelter Buildings — And Keeping Details Secret
Aides to Mayor Brandon Johnson and building owners say no one is getting rich off the shelters.
City’s Response To West Side Flooding Slammed By Ald. Mitts At Water Dept. Budget Hearing
DOWNTOWN — A West Side alderperson whose constituents were hit hard by summer storms and flooding laid into the water department’s leadership at a budget…
Alderpeople Ask, ‘Where’s The Beef’ On Revived Department Of Environment?
The renewed department would have no power to enforce environmental laws at first, but the mayor will announce a plan to boost those powers before…
Music Nonprofit To Open West Side Headquarters And Performing Arts Center
The East Garfield Park-based BandWith Chicago was approved for $5 million in city funding to renovate an old factory that will serve as its permanent…
West Side Christmas Toy Giveaway Needs More Donations To Help 250 Families
Marillac St. Vincent Family Services’ Christmas Store provides toys for kids, as well as a bag of food for Christmas dinner.