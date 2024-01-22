GARFIELD PARK — Prominent Black-owned cafe chain Momentum Coffee will be operating a pop-up at the Garfield Park Conservatory for the next six months.

The cafe inside Horticulture Hall opened Friday morning, a spokeswoman for the conservatory said. The cafe serves lattes, cold brew coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Tracy Powell and Nikki Bravo opened the first Momentum Coffee in 2020 in the South Loop and have since opened locations in Millennium Park, Englewood, North Lawndale and Austin.

“Their shared passion for coffee and community ignited the idea of creating a space where people could connect over exceptional brews,” the conservatory wrote on its Instagram page. “We hope you will visit soon to enjoy a warm beverage or cold brew and support this inspirational West Side Black- and family-owned business.”

Powell and Bravo could not be reached for further comment.

The newest permanent outpost of Momentum Coffee opened in August inside the BUILD campus in Austin. It is smaller than the North Lawndale location, which opened in April. Both share a theme of celebrating Black history.

Other Black-owned coffee shops have operated pop-ups at the Garfield Park Conservatory, including Monday Coffee.

