LOGAN SQUARE — A man shocked movie patrons when he pulled out a gun during a weekend showing at the Logan Theatre after he was told to be quiet, witnesses and police said.

It happened during a showing of “UHF,” a 1989 comedy featuring Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday evening at the theater, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave., witnesses said. No one was hurt.

Some neighbors took to social media to express their concern over the incident, which flooded the Milwaukee Avenue block with police lights around midnight, they said.

The man had been told to quiet down repeatedly by theater staffers and viewers after talking through most of the movie, one witness said. Customers saw the man stand up and heard the cock of a gun. People dropped to the floor before the man stormed out.

The man’s license plate was shared with police, but officials said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

“On Saturday night, our staff was notified about disruptive patrons in one of our theaters,” Ariana Montanez, general manager of The Logan Theatre, said in a statement. “The Chicago police were contacted, and they responded and investigated. … Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of both our patrons and employees.”

