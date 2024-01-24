GARFIELD PARK — André 3000 — frequently revered as one of the greatest rappers of all time — will perform three nights in Chicago for his flute-heavy album, “New Blue Sun.”

André 3000, born André Benjamin, will perform Feb. 12 at Thalia Hall, Feb. 13 at the Salt Shed and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Garfield Park Conservatory. His first tour as a solo act, the performances will feature collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks.

Tickets for the performances went on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Garfield Park Conservatory shows sold out, and pre-sale tickets for the Thalia Hall show are gone, though limited walk-up tickets will be available the day of the event, according to promoters.

It is not clear if the Salt Shed tickets have sold out as they are not listed as available on promoter Empty Bottle Presents’ website. More information on available tickets can be found here.

As one half of the legendary hip hop duo OutKast along with Big Boi, Benjamin’s return to music shocked fans in a number of ways. “New Blue Sun,” released in November, is his first album after nearly 20 years of sporadic guest appearances on other artists’ songs and albums. Benjamin’s new record also lacks his voice.

Instead, the album is a 90-minute instrumental record featuring flutes, ambient noises and percussion instruments, with his vocals nowhere to be found.

Song titles such as “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” give some insight into his creative direction. The song is the longest song to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

