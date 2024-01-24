CHICAGO — Finalists have been announced in the city’s second annual “You Name A Snowplow” contest.

Streets and Sanitation staff plowed through thousands of punny submissions from Chicagoans to 50 candidates.

Neighbors can vote for the best six names here. Voting is open until Feb. 2.

The top names will be then doled out to a lucky snowplow in each of Chicago’s six snow districts.

The inaugural winners were “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Da Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” “Sleet Home Chicago,” “Holy Plow!” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Here are the nominees:

Above the Thaw

Arctic Institute of Chicago

Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

Better Call Salt

Bill Flurry

Buckingham Plowtain

Buddy Guy-cicle

Casimir Plowaski

Celery Salter

Chance The Scraper

Chicago My Home Plow

Chillinois

Chicago Plowhawks

ChiPlowgo

City of Big Shovels

CTRL-SALT-DELETE

Deep Dish Plowzza

Earth, Wind and Plower

Ernie Snowbanks

Ferris Bueller’s Scrape Off

Jesse Whiteout

Kevin McPlowister

Little Dibble

Looper Scooper

Lost Shaker of Salt

Maxwell Street Plowish Sausage

Micicle Jordan

Mies van der Snow

Minnie MiNOsnow

Nat King Cold

Oh Snow You Didn’t!

Pablo Picassnow

Plowpalooza

Plowdiniera

Plowed Gate

Salternate Reality

Saltsa N Chips

Scoop Dogg

Sir Melts A Lot

Sister Jean’s Machine

Skilling It

Snower Wacker Drive

Snowprah Windfrey

Super Bowl Shovel

Street Plow of Mine

Taylor Drift

Thawsome Sauce

The Magnificent Pile

The Salt Shedder

The Unslushables

