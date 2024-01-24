EDGEWATER — Upcoming renovations to Edgewater’s Steep Theatre will create a full bar and hangout space, and there will be stage production upgrades and other improvements.

Neighbors can support Steep Theatre’s efforts at its Demolition Party 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the theater, 1044 W. Berwyn Ave. Tickets are $60 and are available online.

Attendees will learn more about the construction while enjoying snacks and refreshments. They can also get involved by helping to dismantle one of the walls in the building.

“We’re not asking anyone to do serious work, but you’ll get to physically put your mark on the building,” said Marisa Macella, executive director of Steep Theatre. “We found the hammer that struck the first blow on our previous building, so the hammer itself is also symbolic of where Steep has come from and where we’re going next.”

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year, and the theater will likely reopen in early 2025, Macella said.

A floor plan shows Steep Theatre’s layout after rennovations, which includes a new bar and hangout space in the lobby. Credit: Provided/Steep Theatre

The majority of the renovations are funded by a $2.98 million grant from the city, Macella said. The grant was part of a $40 million community development initiative designed to spur economic activity after the pandemic.

Steep Theatre is still raising money to fund the project and to help maintain the space once renovations are complete. There are also opportunities for people to make donations to name parts of the new building, Marcella said.

Most noticeably, the renovations will expand the theater’s lobby to create a “warm and welcoming” space for “post-show hangouts,” Macella said.

“Part of the culture of Steep Theatre is the moments before and after the show where people have conversations about the performance and get to spend time chatting with the performers,” Macella said. “It was really important to use to create an area where people can gather.”

There also will be a full bar, and the construction will connect to new public bathrooms in the lobby and a small outdoor garden space.

This gathering area will be shaped like a black box theater so it can also be used for smaller, more intimate performances, Macella said.

“Fans of the previous Steep location will remember that our old gathering space and black box theater, The Box Car, had large pillars that blocked people’s view,” Macella said. “Those won’t be there anymore, but we were joking that we should put some up just for fun for the first show.”

The theater also will have more flexible seating, including moveable risers to ensure everyone has a good view of the stage no matter how the chairs are configured, Macella said.

Performers will see upgrades, with a new dressing room and green room near private bathrooms, Macella said. There will also be a new production office and a stage manager station with a direct view into the theater.

Steep Theatre Credit: Eric Allix Rogers/Chicago Architecture Center

Steep Theatre was forced to leave its previous home at 1115 W. Berwyn Ave. after a developer bought the building to turn it into a 77-unit apartment complex. Steep had been based there since 2008.

After two years off stage, Steep reopened at 1044 W. Berwyn Ave. in July 2022, within a building that used to operate as a Christian Science Reading Room.

The building already has a large open space that performers have used as a makeshift theater, but it’s missing lighting equipment and other materials that are needed to put on a full production, Macella said.

The upcoming renovations will also improve the overall space, so it’s “more conducive for a full production, with all the bells and whistles,” Macella said.

“It’s great to have parts of the renovations that benefit our audience and parts that benefit our artists,” Macella said. “The building itself is going to be improved for every single person that’s going to be in it.”

