CHICAGO — Neighbors willing to venture out into the cold can enjoy events happening across the city, including a Garfield Park skate meetup, an Iranian film screening, a booze-free cocktail class, a Sunday night comedy showcase and more.

Through Sunday

Various venues around Chicago

This long-running music fest proves that Chicago will brave the brutal cold for a good show. Catch performances by local and national artists like Girl K, Fuerza Bruta, L’Rain, PawPaw Rod and dozens more at this five-day, citywide event. Find the full lineup and tickets online.

Kicks off Thursday

Various venues around Chicago

Chicagoans can enjoy dozens of puppetry performances and events happening throughout the city during the annual Puppet Theater Fest, running through Jan. 28. There will be a pop-up Puppet Hub in the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., fourth floor, where festgoers can relax, grab a bite or drink, shop marionette merch and more. Find a full list of performances and happenings here.

5:30-8 p.m. Thursday

Garfield Park Gymnasium, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Skate through the evening at this free, family-friendly event in partnership with the Garfield Park Advisory Council and Chicago Park District. Bring your own skates or rent them for free, plus enjoy concessions and a live DJ.

An assortment of dishes at Andros Taverna. The Logan Square restaurant offers one of the better Chicago Restaurant Week deals, according to Reddit user Dani Valverde’s calculations. Credit: Facebook/Andros Taverna

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Chicago Restaurant Week returns this weekend for its 17th edition with hundreds of participating eateries. Celebrate at its official kick-off event, First Bites Bash, with tasting from 50 of the city’s top chefs, plus wine, beer and spirits. There will be an afterparty at Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St. Tickets are $115-150 online.

Diners at Big Star West Town, 551 N. Ogden Ave., can enjoy food and shopping from local vendors during Chicago Restaurant Week. Credit: Provided

Big Star West Town Restaurant Week: Mexican Night Market

Kicks off Friday

Big Star West Town, 551 N. Ogden Ave.

For Chicago Restaurant Week, Big Star West Town will transform into a Mexican night market every evening through Feb. 4. Diners will pay a $42 cover at the door and be handed a “passport” to travel through the eatery’s various food stands, which will serve up fresh ceviche, oysters, tamales, elotes, churros and more. There will also be a few rotating local vendors each night selling art, accessories, hot sauce, books, wellness products and more.

7 p.m. Friday

Everybody’s Coffee, 935 W. Wilson Ave.

TikTok sensation Madeline Pendleton is in Chicago this weekend for her new book, “I Survived Capitalism and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt!” She will read from the book — which is part-memoir, part-financial survival guide — answer audience questions and sign copies. Tickets are $10 for regular admission; $35 includes a copy of the book. Purchase them here.

7 p.m. Friday

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4048 W. Armitage Ave.

Immerse yourself in music by Puerto Rican composer Carlos Carillo performed by the Grammy-winning, Chicago-based Third Coast Percussion. Attendees will hear poetry-inspired pieces through the sounds of percussion, cello and clarinet. Tickets are $10-20 online.

Bridgeport’s Zhou B Art Center at 1029 W. 35th St. Credit: Provided

7 p.m. Friday

Zhou B Art Center, 1029 W. 35th St.

The Chicago Alliance of Visual Arts is hosting the opening reception for its winter exhibition, which runs through March 3.

7-9 p.m. Friday

Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, 1155 E. 58th St.

As part of the institute’s Iranian cinema film series, residents can enjoy a screening of Jafar Panahi’s Golden Bear-winning movie, “Taxi.” General admission is $7 online.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.

Shop local at this indoor market offering a rotating selection of small businesses, family-friendly activities, prepared food, a plant swap and more. This weekend features a dozen vendors, including Bee-utiful Honey & Candles, Cedillo’s Fresh Produce, Jenny B’s Pottery, Tarot by Laura González and Zeitlin’s Deli.

Stan’s Donuts in Wicker Park. Credit: Hannah Alani / Block Club Chicago

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Stan’s Donut Pop-Up, 155 W. Kinzie St.

Indulge your sweet tooth at Stan’s Donut Fest, a celebration of the Chicago doughnut shop’s 10th anniversary. Enjoy donut tastings, a live DJ, photo opportunities, free gift cards to Stan’s and more. Tickets are $20-30 online.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

2401 W. North Ave.

A new community art space is coming to Humboldt Park this weekend. Curated by the founders of Somos Arte, Casa Arte will feature a coworking space, drop-in workshops, art programs and an event space for local creatives. Get your ticket to the grand opening by donating an amount of your choosing here.

2-3 p.m. Saturday

Eataly Chicago, 43 E. Ohio St.

Learn about cheese and various cheese-making styles and techniques at this 101 session with Eataly. Guests will also enjoy a tasting of six cheeses and three glasses of Italian wine. Tickets are $70 online.

Wine, meats and cheese at Eataly Chicago. Credit: Provided

4:30-6 p.m. Saturday

Eataly Chicago, 43 E. Ohio St.

Try a variety of Italian wines, cheeses and meats at Eataly’s guided tasting experience this weekend. Attendees will learn about the ingredients themselves and the history of the vineyards, as well as which wines pair well with different cheeses. Tickets are $70 online.

6-9 p.m. Saturday

6341 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Immerse yourself in a night of live musical performances, whiskey tasting, an art exhibit and more at the Green Living Room. Tickets are $25 online.

7 p.m. Saturday

Reggies Music Joint, 2109 S. State St.

Catch Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd tributes by Chicago bands Kashmir and Sonic Currency respectively. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday

Chicago Winery, 739 N. Clark St.

Power through a barre workout that combines ballet, pilates and yoga elements, then enjoy a brunch spread with friends and neighbors. Tickets are $25 online.

You can flow through a 60-minute vinyasa session in a taproom, then follow it up with a beer. Credit: Provided

10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday

Midwest Coast Brewing Company, 2137 W. Walnut St.

Grab a yoga mat and head to Midwest Coast Brewing for a 60-minute vinyasa flow session open to all levels. After stretching in the taproom, attendees can enjoy a crafted beer or seltzer of choice. Tickets are $20 online.

Half of the Bitter Pops storefront is dedicated to its retail selection of craft beers, wine and spirits. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday

Bitter Pops, 3357 N. Lincoln Ave.

Grab a mat and join neighbors for a 45-minute workout class combining yoga, body weight exercises and a brief meditation. Mingle after the class at the craft beer shop and eatery. Tickets are $30 online.

11:30 a.m. Sunday

Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.

Nationally touring family concert series The Rock & Roll Playhouse is performing hits by Fleetwood Mac and others in the classic-rock canon this weekend. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 on the day of the show. Purchase them here.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Get in the Kitchen, 3617 N. Broadway

Learn how to make a bagel from scratch while sipping on a mimosa and watching a drag show. Tickets are $69 online.

Some of Wild Blossom’s locally-made meads and wines. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave.

Enjoy hot shrimp, grits, waffles, chicken and more at this Sunday brunch, featuring bottomless mimosas and music. Tickets are $35 online.

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Kit: A Bar Supply Store, 4938 W. Irving Park Road

Dry January is more than halfway through, and whether you’re participating or not, you can learn how to make delicious no- and low-ABV cocktails in this class. Guests are asked to bring their own shaker and jigger or purchase them in store. Tickets are $25 online.

2:30 p.m. Sunday

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

This jazzy January show features Grammy-winning bassist Christian Dillingham and fiber artist Pat Kroth’s visual work. The quartet will play tunes from Dillingham’s new album, “Cascades.” Tickets are $30 online.

7:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney, 2212 N. Clybourn Ave.

Kick the Sunday blues with a pop-up comedy showcase featuring some of Chicago’s best comedians who’ve performed on HBO, Comedy Central and local establishments. Tickets are $10 online.

