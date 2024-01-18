WICKER PARK — A restaurant and bar helmed by a veteran Chicago chef is opening in Wicker Park at the end of the month.

Mirella’s Tavern, 2056 W. Division St., is the latest project by Jose Rivera, who has worked in restaurants across the city for nearly four decades. Rivera was most recently a corporate chef for the Black Barrel Tavern, which has locations in the West Loop and Old Town.

Mirella’s Tavern takes over the former location of Jack’s Wicker Park, a French restaurant that opened in 2022 and closed in the fall. Mirella’s grand opening is Jan. 31.

The menu will feature “upscale bar food” such as duck confit quesadillas, burgers and cheesesteaks, plus salads and entrees like charbroiled pork chops, Alaskan salmon and baby back ribs, Rivera said.

Higher-end dishes include a Zabuton steak served with risotto, as well as pan-seared jumbo scallops.

“Our main menu will be very mixed, with plates from different part of the world,” including Mexico and Japan, Rivera said.

The future home of Mirella’s Tavern, which is opening at 2056 W. Division St. in late January. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Rivera and his team got the keys for the restaurant in November and have renovated the bar and dining room, which features a retractable roof for warmer weather. They may add additional outdoor seating this summer, he said.

The bar will stock craft beer, wine and a range of classic cocktails — but nothing too fancy, general manager Eloise Jeffriess said.

“We’re going to have popular things like [an] espresso martini but put our own twist on stuff,” she said. “We’ll have your classics, definitely, but want to cater to everybody, too.”

Rivera wanted to open a restaurant in Wicker Park because he lived in nearby Humboldt Park several decades ago when he came to the United States from Guatemala, he said. Several of his kids attended Roberto Clemente High School a few blocks west.

Rivera was also inspired by the restaurant’s namesake, Mirella Franco, a former employee and longtime friend who died in a car crash in 2020, he said. Rivera was approached by Franco’s children to invest in a restaurant honoring their mother.

“She always dreamed about to open a restaurant,” Rivera said. “We decided to adopt her name, put the name on the restaurant in memory of her.”

Mirella’s will take reservations and walk-ins, and plans to host large events as well. Rivera said he hopes to create a welcoming vibe for neighbors to drop by when they don’t feel like cooking or want to get together with friends and family.

“This place is a neighborhood restaurant,” Rivera said. “When you don’t want to cook, you can say, ‘I feel like I’m at home when I’m eating over there.’ That’s the concept.”

Mirella’s Tavern will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight Sundays. Rivera plans to add weekend brunch service shortly after opening.

