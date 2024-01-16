CHICAGO — The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held last night to honor the 2022-23 TV season after being postponed from their usual September appearance due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. And one locally based series was a huge winner.

As Variety’s headline put it: “‘The Bear’ Wins Everything.”

FX’s “The Bear” won several awards last night, including Outstanding Comedy Series for its rookie season, besting previous winners like “Ted Lasso” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The series also won acting awards for Jeremy Allen White, who stars as chef Carmy, supporting actress Ayo Edebiri, who plays sous chef Sydney, and actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Carmy’s problematic best friend and “cousin.”

As fans know, “The Bear” follows Carmy’s journey to make a Chicago Italian beef restaurant (based on Mr. Beef on Orleans Street) into a fine dining establishment. The show offers many majestic, Chicago-specific location shots.

The awards for Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Comedy both went to series creator Christopher Storer for writing the debut episode “System” and directing the tension-filled seventh episode “Review,” which was filmed in a single, continuous shot.

The show’s frequent segues into drama did make some question its inclusion in the comedy categories.

For the Emmy acceptance speech Monday night, the series let cast member and actual chef Matty Matheson, who plays Neil Fak on the show, take the mic, with some help from Moss-Bachrach. Matheson wrapped up by shouting, “Yo! Restaurants forever!”

The series also won 2023 Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series.

Oliver Platt (Uncle Jimmy) and Jon Bernthal (Mikey) were nominated for their guest actor appearances, but lost to Nick Offerman in Max’s “The Last Of Us.”

On Sunday, “The Bear” as well as actors White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach were also victorious at the Critics Choice Awards.

At the Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 7, the series, White and Edebiri also won in their respective categories — awarded for the show’s second season.

“The Bear” will return for a third season on FX, though a date for the season’s premier has not been released.

