Local Lens is a series where Block Club photographer Colin Boyle explores the story behind the photograph.

LAKE MICHIGAN — This week’s arctic blast has brought life-threatening wind chills, canceled classes for Chicago Public Schools and some of the most beautiful sunrises the city has to offer.

Every year when the temperatures plummet below zero, you can find me along the lakefront — unrecognizable, though, besides my swinging cameras, as I am buried under bountiful bundles of clothing.

There is something inspiring about watching the sun break over a steamy Lake Michigan, its rays attempting to warm up a city that’s frozen stiff. I am happy to do this so that you don’t have to bear the cold yourself.

Looking over the lake, you can hardly tell you’re in Chicago because of the ethereal scene. Along the lakefront, the water undulates nearby while ice begins to form.

And then you turn around and see Dan O’Conor, aka the Great Lake Jumper, with friends Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke as he prepared to leap into the near-frozen body of water for their daily ritual.

READ MORE: Chicago’s Great Lake Jumper Does It Again, Diving Into Lake Michigan Despite Below Zero Temps

I had been wanting to see the man jump in the lake since he first began over three years ago, so how perfect that we connected during one of my favorite weather phenomena.

His ritual sure is mind boggling, but it was incredible to witness. Though, I was happy to be above water and in my layers.

O’Conor called me shortly after his splash Sunday, saying he spotted frostbite on his nose in my images that he didn’t notice after climbing out of the lake. We shared a laugh after I learned he was still in good shape.

It’s an industry joke that when it gets as cold as it has been, you’ll only find photographers outside as we search for “weather feature photos” to show our audience how the conditions look.

But for this lifelong Chicagoan, it’s just another opportunity to document the beauty of our hometown.

See frozen lakefront photos from the subzero temperatures:

A sun dog phenomena is seen. The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper poses for a portrait with ice on his face after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds over at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

People walk on Pratt Pier while the sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper exits Lake Michigan after leaping in as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper with Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke bundle up after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A sun dog phenomena is seen. The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

