NORTH PARK — The restoration and stabilization of Kiwanis Park’s shoreline has begun.

The Chicago Park District picked Kiwanis Park, 3315 W. Carmen Ave., and three others along the north branch of the Chicago River and North Shore Channel to get $6.8 million in upgrades to improve their shoreline ecosystems and add amenities for park goers.

Crews began removing invasive species along the shoreline of Kiwanis Park this week to make room for the future reintroduction of native species in the fall, as well as shoreline stabilization and improvements to the existing trail, according to the park district.

When the weather warms in the spring and summer, crews will begin to manage any remaining invasive species that may attempt to grow again like lesser celandine, phragmites, reed canary grass and buckthorn resprouts, according to the park district.

The shoreline stabilization plans also include adding stones to help reduce erosion and making accessibility improvements on the pathways with new seating and signage, the replacement of stairs and switching existing lighting to energy efficient LEDs, according to the plans.

The Kiwanis Park upgrades are similar to what was done to the shorelines at Horner and River parks, officials said.

In October, the park district announced River, Legion, Ronan and Kiwanis parks were getting various upgrades aimed at expanding on the 2018 riverfront restoration that included the removal of 4-foot dam at the confluence of the north branch of the Chicago River and North Shore Channel. The dam was demolished by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help restore the river ecosystem.

The current upgrades are being paid for with funds from the Lawrence/Kedzie TIF District set to expire in 2024.

