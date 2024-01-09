CHICAGO — The city dodged the worst of a major winter storm rolling through the Midwest on Monday and Tuesday, but more snow and frigid temperatures could be on the horizon.

Chicago will see mostly rain throughout the day Tuesday — after a rainy and snowy mix overnight Monday, said David King, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

But with warmer temperatures in the city, most of the snow that fell Monday evening and overnight did not stick, with just about an inch reported at O’Hare Airport, King said.

“The city’s temperatures have been leaning a little bit warmer, so we’re getting more rain than snow,” King said. “The slushier, higher accumulations have been saved for the western suburbs.”

The city’s Streets and Sanitation Department has already deployed over 200 salt spreaders to clear the roads, according to a news release.

As sunset falls Tuesday, some of the rain could freeze into a bit more snow, with an inch or less falling, King said. But temperatures Tuesday to Friday will mostly hover around the freezing point, King said.

Chicago isn’t out of the woods yet. Another “impactful storm system” is expected Friday, which could potentially bring heavy snow, the National Weather Service tweeted. It’s too early to tell how much snow could fall, King said.

An active winter weather pattern is expected to remain in place through the end of the week and beyond. Yet another impactful storm system with potentially heavy snow and strong winds may then affect the area late Thursday night into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/ckBB77eF4x — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 9, 2024

Then, it’s going to get really cold.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of just 24 degrees, and Sunday will see a daytime high of 14 degrees, which could bring a deep freeze of the rainy, snowy mix left on the city’s surface, King said.

The frigid temperatures will continue, getting even colder next week.

“In general, we’ve been pulling back our totals for the snow we expect to see in the city itself,” King said.

