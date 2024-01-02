CHICAGO — The Park District is paying local youths to take lifeguard training that can help them prepare to work at city beaches and pools.

The Lifeguard Explorers program runs Jan. 8-March 1, training Chicago residents ages 15-22 for the Lifeguard Skills Test. Those who complete the program will be paid $475, according to the Park District. People who want to be part of the program can sign up online for free.

The program classes:

Austin Town Hall Park: 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Nash Park: 4-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday

Homan Square Community Center Park: 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

LaFollette Park: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Saturdays

Each session features an hour of swimming, 30 minutes of lifeguard skills training and a warmup and closing, according to the Park District. The program trains participants for the Lifeguard Skills Test, which must be passed to become a lifeguard in the city.

The Park District is trying to more aggressively recruit lifeguards after years of shortages, which has led to some pools and beaches being closed or having their hours limited at times.

The Park District opened applications for summer lifeguard positions in early December — the earliest applications have ever opened for the position. Those who want to be a lifeguard must be 16 or older by July 1, pass their skills tests and be certified.

The Park District tried to incentivize more people to become lifeguards last year by raising the average pay and offering a retention bonus, free Chicago Fire FC tickets and a Divvy bike membership to lifeguards.

The current starting pay for Park District lifeguards is $16.19 per hour. The Park District anticipates it will increase hourly pay for lifeguards in 2024, and it plans to offer opportunities for full-year jobs, according to the agency’s website.

People interested in participating in the Lifeguard Explorers training program can find more information about it and register on the Park District website.

