SOUTH LOOP — Some migrants arriving at Chicago’s designated landing zone near Downtown are spending the night inside CTA buses while they await placement in city shelters.

Located at the corner of Desplaines and Polk streets, the landing zone is the city’s required drop-off point for buses bringing migrants to Chicago — although that policy has been flouted repeatedly in recent weeks.

Fifty-six migrants were at the site as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to data provided by the city.

Wilfrian Roja Rosales and another migrant from Venezuela, Fran Gomez, said Tuesday they have been sleeping inside the warming buses at the landing zone since Dec. 31.

“We don’t have a lot of food or a real shelter, but the bus is warm for the night,” Roja Rosales said. “We sleep on the floor and chairs waiting for the opportunity to have shelter space for us single men.”

Newly arrived Wilfrian Roja Rosales from Venezuela poses for a portrait near the CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the South Loop as migrants await placement in a shelter on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

When asylum seekers arrive in Chicago via bus, train or “other means,” they are received at the landing zone to await placement in a city shelter, Office of Emergency Management and Communications spokesperson Mary May said in an email Tuesday. Once there, they are provided with meals, blankets, warm clothing and space on a “warming bus.”

“As migrants arrive, we are able to provide immediate needs and warming buses will be available as they wait for shelter beds to become available,” May said.

Migrants arriving in Chicago by the thousands had been temporarily housed in police stations across the city since last spring.

As colder weather descended on Chicago in October — and criticism mounted over the city’s handling of the humanitarian crisis — Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration began phasing out the use of police districts as temporary housing. The city has opened shelters in leased buildings and partnered with more than a dozen churches to temporarily house people.

As of Tuesday, more than 14,700 asylum seekers were living in 27 active shelters; 244 people were also staying at O’Hare Airport, officials said.

Migrants are being sent to shelters directly from the landing zone, and new arrivals appear to be staying at the landing zone for short periods. On Monday morning, 332 migrants were awaiting shelter placement at the landing zone. A day later, 56 people were at the landing zone, according to city data.

Newly arrived Fran Gomez from Venezuela poses for a portrait near the CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the South Loop as migrants await placement in a shelter on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Roja Rosales and Gomez said Tuesday afternoon that they are grateful to not be sleeping outside, but they want a shelter bed to restart their lives.

Each bus holds about 30-35 people — single men and families — who sleep inside at night, the men said in Spanish. They’ve noticed that families with small children are getting placed in shelters first, and hope that their turn is coming soon, they said.

Both men, who arrived in Chicago via plane, said their four-month journey to the United States was chaotic and difficult, but also necessary to find better opportunities. They are glad to be receiving assistance like donations and food at the landing zone, they said.

“We just want to get ahead, work hard and I want to follow my dreams to go to college,” Gomez said. “I love photography and want to pursue it.”

A person drops off donations as newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the South Loop as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

More than 29,000 migrants have come to Chicago since August 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of people, many from Venezuela, to Democratic-led cities in protest of federal immigration policies.

At least 535 buses have arrived in the Chicagoland area since Jan. 1, 2023, according to city data.

In December, the City Council approved an ordinance to fine and impound buses dropping off migrants without warning and somewhere other than the designated landing zone. Officials have said these so-called “rogue buses” make it difficult to provide housing and other services for new arrivals.

But since the rule change went into effect in mid-December, numerous bus operators have begun dropping off migrants outside city limits. Texas has also chartered at least two private planes in recent weeks to fly hundreds of migrants to Chicago, a response to the stricter bus regulations.

The most recent plane landed early Sunday morning at the Rockford/Chicago airport carrying 350 asylum seekers, according to a city statement. The migrants then boarded buses and were dropped off in various Chicago suburbs before coming to the city via train and other means.

In addition to placing migrants in city-run shelters, officials are coordinating efforts to help people arriving in Chicago travel to other destinations if they choose to do so.

“As part of outmigration, the State is funding New Life Centers and Catholic Charities to support at the landing zone to identify people that are seeking to reconnect with family or sponsors via the outmigration process if Chicago is not their final destination,” May said. “Since November 2023, New Life has also helped to welcome new arrivals and support the logistics at the landing zone.”

