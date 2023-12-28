Jump to spots by neighborhood ➤
CHICAGO — If you’re celebrating Dry January, there are plenty of spots in Chicago where you can pick up fun and refreshing non-alcoholic drinks that aren’t mocktails.
Block Club rounded up 24 tea houses, cafes and juice bars in the city that are serving up smoothies, boba tea, Chai, coffee and more. Have one you think we should add? Email the details to Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.
Andersonville
Eli Tea Bar
5507 N. Clark St.
773-961-7111
Website
This specialty tea shop is a booze-free and LGBTQ+-friendly addition to the neighborhood, brewing up tea lattes, kombucha, bubble tea, coffee, hot chocolate and more. Alongside more than 100 loose-leaf teas, patrons can also order small bites like samosas, quiches and baked goods.
Beverly
Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea
1818 W. 99th St.
773-830-4782
Website
Neighbors can order chai lattes, peppermint mochas, cortados, ciders, iced teas and more at Afro Joe’s South Side shop. The menu also features an array of food items, including paninis, BLTs, pastries and cheesecake.
Southtown Health Foods
2100 W. 95th St.
773-233-1856
Website
This health food market has a cold-pressed bar for juices and wellness shots. Customers can also create their own juices.
Brighton Park
Core Juice Bar
3924 S. Archer Ave., F
773-321-9569
Website
This local juice bar offers fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls.
Bucktown
Thrd Coffee
1816 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Website
Thrd Coffee Company offers a full espresso and pour-over menu featuring beans from local roasteries, plus cold brew in the warmer months and Hugo teas. There’s also a cereal bar, pastries, breakfast burritos and Bolivian salteñas.
Chatham
Soul Veg City
203 E. 74th St.
773-224-0104
Website
A South Side vegetarian staple, Soul Veg City serves plant-based eats and a variety of juices, smoothies, health shots and supplements. On Friday and Saturday, diners can also enjoy a full bar, karaoke with a DJ, live music and more.
Chinatown
Hello Jasmine
2026 S. Clark St.
312–988-0920
Website
Taste a bit of Taiwan with authentic bento boxes, snacks and bubble tea at the Chinatown shop. There are also locations in Lincoln Park and Lincoln Square.
Saint’s Alp Teahouse
2157 S. China Place
312-842-8882
Website
Enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine and an array of teas at Saint’s Alp Teahouse, including frothy teas with pearl tapioca, jasmine green teas, oolong teas and more.
Te’amo Boba Bar
2169A S. China Place
312-857-8993
Website
Find a variety of tea-based drinks at Te’amo, including tea lattes, dalgona drinks, ceremonial matcha and loose-leaf teas. The menu also features sparkling lemonades, smoothies and sweet bites like mochi doughnuts. Te’amo has several other locations in Hyde Park, River North, Water Tower Place, Navy Pier and the Loop.
Uni Uni
2171 S. China Place, unit A
312-539-5253
Website
Sip on a variety of Asian tea drinks at Uni Uni, such as premium bubble tea, fresh fruit tea, classic milk tea and more. Smoothies and bites like popcorn chicken are also on the menu. You can also find Uni Uni locations in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Wicker Park.
Downtown
Starbucks Reserve Roastery
646 N. Michigan Ave.
312-283-7100
Website
Visit the largest Starbucks in the world on the Magnificent Mile and enjoy a diversity of coffee creations, teas, pastries, sandwiches and more. There’s also bar serving alcoholic and booze-free cocktails, including a spirit-free whiskey barrel-aged cold brew.
Gage Park
Core Juice Bar
5558 S. Kedzie Ave.
773-424-8052
Website
This local juice bar offers fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls.
Hyde Park
Bonne Sante Health Foods
1512 E. 53rd St.
773-667-5700
Website
Neighbors can shop healthy snacks, prepared foods, teas and more at this family-owned market in Hyde Park. There’s also a juice bar with a shared seating area serving up refreshing juices, smoothies, kombucha and more.
Little Italy
Living Water Tea House
1453 W. Taylor St.
312-846-6919
Website
The calming East Asian tea parlor has milk teas, tea gelatos, tea floats and more. Pair a drink with gelato or a tea cake.
Logan Square
Chiya Chai Cafe
2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-360-7541
Website
Explore over 150 chai combinations with spices sourced from Southeast Asia, such as cardamom pistachio chai, blueberry lavender chai and caramel sea salt chai. The menu also offers Indian and Nepalese fare, desserts, cocktails, lassi and more.
D’Fruta La Vida
3739 W. Fullerton Ave.
773-905-7155
Website
This Latina-owned family business has been serving up fresh juices, smoothies, fruit salads, yogurts and handcrafted ice cream in Logan Square since 2015.
The Loop
Chiya Chai Cafe
79 E. Madison St.
312-715-8191
Website
Explore over 150 chai combinations with spices sourced from Southeast Asia, including cardamom pistachio chai, blueberry lavender chai and caramel sea salt chai. The menu also offers Indian and Nepalese fare, desserts, cocktails, lassi and more. Chiya Chai is also open along the Riverwalk.
North Center
T Square Cafe
2205 W. Montrose Ave.
773-654-3222
Website
Enjoy boba tea, rice bowls, snowflake crisp nougat bites and more at this women-owned cafe. The cafe uses Chinese ingredients, recipes and fresh-brewed tea made daily from tea leaves, herbs and spices.
North Park
Boki’s Tea House
3244 W. Foster Ave.
872-262-6868
Website
The new tea house near North Park University has a variety of milk tea and boba options, with flavors like peach, orange, lemongrass and roasted oolong.
Portage Park
Sweet Dragon Boba Tea
4800 W. Irving Park Road
773-853-0583
Website
Indulge in more than 36 flavors of the popular Asian drink and other colorful treats at this Northwest Side tea shop. The menu also features smoothies, coffee, paninis, chicken tenders, waffle fries and desserts.
Ravenswood
Teacago
2547 W. Lawrence Ave.
773-654-3310
Website
Order milk teas in flavors like brown sugar, matcha and mango mocha cappuccino at this family-owned shop. There are also fruit teas, refreshers, smoothies, slushies and snacks.
Uptown
First Sip Cafe
1057 W. Argyle St.
773-797-2118
Website
Visit the cozy neighborhood cafe for drip coffees, cold brews, cortados, sweet teas, loose-leaf teas and more. Pair your drink with sandwiches, cheesecake and other small bites.
West Loop
Gaijin
950 W. Lake St.
312-265-1348
Website
Gaijin’s menu features Japanese savory pancakes, desserts like mochi and shaved ice, and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks like Japanese teas, coffee and cherry blossom soda.
Wicker Park
Oro Chocolate & Coffee
1553. N Milwaukee Ave.
773-949-0338
Website
Wicker Park’s Oro Chocolate & Coffee serves “bean to bean, cup to cup” products, including espresso, chocolate drinks and tea.
