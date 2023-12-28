CHICAGO — If you’re celebrating Dry January, there are plenty of spots in Chicago where you can pick up fun and refreshing non-alcoholic drinks that aren’t mocktails.

Block Club rounded up 24 tea houses, cafes and juice bars in the city that are serving up smoothies, boba tea, Chai, coffee and more. Have one you think we should add? Email the details to Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.

Andersonville

Elias Majid makes matcha for a strawberry matcha bubble tea at Eli Tea Bar, 5507 N. Clark St., in Andersonville on Dec. 20, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Eli Tea Bar

5507 N. Clark St.

773-961-7111

Website

This specialty tea shop is a booze-free and LGBTQ+-friendly addition to the neighborhood, brewing up tea lattes, kombucha, bubble tea, coffee, hot chocolate and more. Alongside more than 100 loose-leaf teas, patrons can also order small bites like samosas, quiches and baked goods.

Beverly

Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea

1818 W. 99th St.

773-830-4782

Website

Neighbors can order chai lattes, peppermint mochas, cortados, ciders, iced teas and more at Afro Joe’s South Side shop. The menu also features an array of food items, including paninis, BLTs, pastries and cheesecake.

Southtown Health Foods

2100 W. 95th St.

773-233-1856

Website

This health food market has a cold-pressed bar for juices and wellness shots. Customers can also create their own juices.

Brighton Park

Core Juice Bar

3924 S. Archer Ave., F

773-321-9569

Website

This local juice bar offers fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls.

Bucktown

Thrd Coffee

1816 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Website

Thrd Coffee Company offers a full espresso and pour-over menu featuring beans from local roasteries, plus cold brew in the warmer months and Hugo teas. There’s also a cereal bar, pastries, breakfast burritos and Bolivian salteñas.

Thrd Coffee opened earlier this year in Bucktown. Credit: Provided

Chatham

Soul Veg City

203 E. 74th St.

773-224-0104

Website

A South Side vegetarian staple, Soul Veg City serves plant-based eats and a variety of juices, smoothies, health shots and supplements. On Friday and Saturday, diners can also enjoy a full bar, karaoke with a DJ, live music and more.

Chinatown

Hello Jasmine

2026 S. Clark St.

312–988-0920

Website

Taste a bit of Taiwan with authentic bento boxes, snacks and bubble tea at the Chinatown shop. There are also locations in Lincoln Park and Lincoln Square.

Pair a bento box with bubble tea at Hello Jasmine. Credit: Provided

Saint’s Alp Teahouse

2157 S. China Place

312-842-8882

Website

Enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine and an array of teas at Saint’s Alp Teahouse, including frothy teas with pearl tapioca, jasmine green teas, oolong teas and more.

Te’amo Boba Bar

2169A S. China Place

312-857-8993

Website

Find a variety of tea-based drinks at Te’amo, including tea lattes, dalgona drinks, ceremonial matcha and loose-leaf teas. The menu also features sparkling lemonades, smoothies and sweet bites like mochi doughnuts. Te’amo has several other locations in Hyde Park, River North, Water Tower Place, Navy Pier and the Loop.

Te’amo Boba Bar has locations throughout Chicago. Credit: Provided

Uni Uni

2171 S. China Place, unit A

312-539-5253

Website

Sip on a variety of Asian tea drinks at Uni Uni, such as premium bubble tea, fresh fruit tea, classic milk tea and more. Smoothies and bites like popcorn chicken are also on the menu. You can also find Uni Uni locations in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Wicker Park.

Downtown

Starbucks Reserve Roastery

646 N. Michigan Ave.

312-283-7100

Website

Visit the largest Starbucks in the world on the Magnificent Mile and enjoy a diversity of coffee creations, teas, pastries, sandwiches and more. There’s also bar serving alcoholic and booze-free cocktails, including a spirit-free whiskey barrel-aged cold brew.

Gage Park

Core Juice Bar

5558 S. Kedzie Ave.

773-424-8052

Website

This local juice bar offers fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls.

Core Juice Bar has set up shop in Gage Park and Brighton Park. Credit: Provided

Hyde Park

Bonne Sante Health Foods

1512 E. 53rd St.

773-667-5700

Website

Neighbors can shop healthy snacks, prepared foods, teas and more at this family-owned market in Hyde Park. There’s also a juice bar with a shared seating area serving up refreshing juices, smoothies, kombucha and more.

Little Italy

Living Water Tea House

1453 W. Taylor St.

312-846-6919

Website

The calming East Asian tea parlor has milk teas, tea gelatos, tea floats and more. Pair a drink with gelato or a tea cake.

Logan Square

Chiya Chai Cafe

2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-360-7541

Website

Explore over 150 chai combinations with spices sourced from Southeast Asia, such as cardamom pistachio chai, blueberry lavender chai and caramel sea salt chai. The menu also offers Indian and Nepalese fare, desserts, cocktails, lassi and more.

Fruit smoothies at D’Fruta La Vida. Credit: Provided

D’Fruta La Vida

3739 W. Fullerton Ave.

773-905-7155

Website

This Latina-owned family business has been serving up fresh juices, smoothies, fruit salads, yogurts and handcrafted ice cream in Logan Square since 2015.

The Loop

Indulge in more than 150 combinations of Chai at Chiya Chai Cafe. Credit: Provided

Chiya Chai Cafe

79 E. Madison St.

312-715-8191

Website

Explore over 150 chai combinations with spices sourced from Southeast Asia, including cardamom pistachio chai, blueberry lavender chai and caramel sea salt chai. The menu also offers Indian and Nepalese fare, desserts, cocktails, lassi and more. Chiya Chai is also open along the Riverwalk.

North Center

T Square Cafe

2205 W. Montrose Ave.

773-654-3222

Website

Enjoy boba tea, rice bowls, snowflake crisp nougat bites and more at this women-owned cafe. The cafe uses Chinese ingredients, recipes and fresh-brewed tea made daily from tea leaves, herbs and spices.

North Park

Boki’s Tea House

3244 W. Foster Ave.

872-262-6868

Website

The new tea house near North Park University has a variety of milk tea and boba options, with flavors like peach, orange, lemongrass and roasted oolong.

Portage Park

Sweet Dragon Boba Tea

4800 W. Irving Park Road

773-853-0583

Website

Indulge in more than 36 flavors of the popular Asian drink and other colorful treats at this Northwest Side tea shop. The menu also features smoothies, coffee, paninis, chicken tenders, waffle fries and desserts.

Ravenswood

Teacago

2547 W. Lawrence Ave.

773-654-3310

Website

Order milk teas in flavors like brown sugar, matcha and mango mocha cappuccino at this family-owned shop. There are also fruit teas, refreshers, smoothies, slushies and snacks.

Uptown

First Sip Cafe

1057 W. Argyle St.

773-797-2118

Website

Visit the cozy neighborhood cafe for drip coffees, cold brews, cortados, sweet teas, loose-leaf teas and more. Pair your drink with sandwiches, cheesecake and other small bites.

West Loop

Gaijin

950 W. Lake St.

312-265-1348

Website

Gaijin’s menu features Japanese savory pancakes, desserts like mochi and shaved ice, and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks like Japanese teas, coffee and cherry blossom soda.

The espresso and tea bar at Oro Chocolate & Coffee in Wicker Park Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Wicker Park

Oro Chocolate & Coffee

1553. N Milwaukee Ave.

773-949-0338

Website

Wicker Park’s Oro Chocolate & Coffee serves “bean to bean, cup to cup” products, including espresso, chocolate drinks and tea.

