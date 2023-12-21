CHICAGO — With Christmas right around the corner, you can celebrate with holiday musicals, ugly sweater parties, firework shows and other festivities this weekend. There’s also a community storytelling event, a yoga class with bunnies and a Daft Punk tribute show.

Here’s a roundup of 26 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave.

Watch as Mrs. Claus teams up with the elves to find Santa’s missing Christmas list in time for the holidays. This 24th annual classic from the Chicago Kids Company also features audience participation. Tickets are available starting at $18 online.

Noon Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday

Begyle Brewing, 1800 W. Cuyler Ave.

Sip on festive seasonal drinks to get into the holiday spirit, with a Festive Flight Feature for $11.

Christmas Ornament Decorating

3-7 p.m. Thursday and 5-9 p.m. Friday

2119 W. Division St.

Decorate ornaments this Christmas weekend with family, friends and neighbors during this workshop open to all ages and skill levels. Craft supplies, light snacks and drinks will be provided. Crafters can also bring their own photos or print-outs to personalize their creations. Tickets are $8 online.

A Grown Folks Stories event from October 2023. Credit: Provided: Angie Star Studios

6-9 p.m. Thursday

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hear community tales by nonprofessional, unrehearsed storytellers “from hilarious to absolutely real” at this ever-popular monthly storytelling event, with no theme or judging. This 21+ gathering takes places every third Thursday of the month. General admission tickets are $10 online.

7 p.m. Thursday through 11:45 p.m. Saturday

LiveWire Lounge Chicago, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Shop from more than two dozen local vendors at this third annual holiday market. There will also be holiday jams, themed drinks like boozy eggnog milkshakes, cookies and more.

9 p.m. Thursday

RSVP to see location

Music studio and record label Private Stock is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week with a party featuring classic arcade games, an Influencer 2K Tournament, guest DJs, chicken wings, cocktails and more. RSVP here. There will also be a toy drive leading up to the celebration, where people can drop off toys at any of Emporium Chicago’s locations.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show, Merry, Merry Chicago! closes out this weekend. Credit: Provided: Todd Rosenberg

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Catch the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ashley Brown — Broadway’s titular Mary Poppins — performing carols and holiday songs to usher in the season. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tickets are available for $45 online.

9:30 p.m. Friday

Takito Street Lincoln Park, 2423 N. Lincoln Ave.

Pull on your ugliest sweater and immerse yourself in Mexican culture at Takito Street’s weekly salsa and bachata night. Learn some Latin dance steps and sway the night away to beats by DJ Frankie J. This is a 21+ event and there is a $10 cover. Guests can also text 833-648-0906 to get in free before 9:30 p.m.

9-10 a.m. Saturday

Cuddle Bunny – Club, Care & Community, 2901 N. Clark St.

Stretch, breathe and practice mindfulness amid the holidays at this family yoga class — alongside a bunch of bunnies. All skill levels are welcome. A limited number of tickets are available online for $22.

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday

Begins at Kitchen + Kocktails Chicago, 444 N. Wabash Ave.

Hundreds of Chicagoans don their ugly Christmas sweaters and crawl through South Loop bars for this annual crawl, which kicks off with a brunch at Kitchen + Kocktails and ends with an afterparty at HUE Chicago, 67 E. Cermak Rd. Tickets start at $20 online.

1-7 p.m. Saturday

The Insect Asylum, 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Embark on a treasure hunt and collect insects that are the “real-life counterparts” to the bugs found in Animal Crossing. Plus, you can explore the Insect Asylum as you track down the fascinating critters. Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door.

2-7 p.m. Saturday

El Hefe Chicago, 15 W. Hubbard St.

Ugly sweaters, tacos, margaritas and live DJs are the stars of this festive holiday party. There is free entry before 4 p.m., and table reservations are $25 online. RSVP here.

6 p.m. Saturday

Park and Field, 3509 W. Fullerton Ave.

Celebrate Christmas with your pups with dog giveaways, photos with Santa and drink specials. Tickets are $10 online and benefit One Tail at a Time.

Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health.

6-10 p.m. Saturday

Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health Cafe, 1051 W. Belmont Ave.

Get in the Christmas spirit with friends and neighbors at Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health Cafe’s first annual holiday party. There will be music, specialty drinks, light bites and desserts. Attendees can also bring a unisex gift to participate in a gift exchange. Tickets are $50-85 online.

7:30-9 p.m. Saturday

The Comedy Bar, 162 E. Superior St., 3rd Floor

Laugh through the night at a 75-minute comedy show by Chicago-based comedian Abi Sanchez. Tickets ae $25 online.

8 p.m. Saturday

Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave.

Rock out with local acts Cut Your Losses, The Flips, Ester and Gosh Diggity while fundraising for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Tickets are $15 online.

8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Ct.

Acclaimed, Grammy-nominated musician Corey Wilkes is performing a soulful jazz concert ahead of Christmas. Tickets start at $25 online.

9 p.m. Saturday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Sing your heart out at this 21+ night filled with karaoke and merriment. RSVP for free online.

Navy Pier’s winter fireworks display. Credit: Provided

9 p.m. Saturday

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Navy Pier’s penultimate (and free) winter fireworks show will light up the sky with a dazzling display of color ahead of Christmas this weekend.

9 p.m. Saturday

Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd.

Experience a Daft Punk tribute show featuring the band’s greatest hits, anthems, remixes and more. Tickets are $20-50 online.

7 p.m. Friday

Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd.

See the hilarious John Mulaney on his latest stand-up tour at Rosemont Theatre.

Various times Friday-Saturday

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Celebrate the holidays with Mariachi Herencia de México as they perform Mexican and American Christmas favorites.

7 p.m. Saturday

Yours Truly, Oyster Bar, 613 N. Wells St., Suite A

Join Yours Truly, Oyster Bar for a fabulous evening of drag performances and delectable holiday dining.

Various times Friday through Sunday

The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

Come be amazed by Cirque de Soleil this Christmas; the contemporary circus show’s stunning holiday act will be in Chicago till Dec. 28.

10 p.m. Saturday

Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St.

It’s time for a Joyryde! Check the electronic music project this Saturday at Sound-Bar.

Noon Sunday

City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Head to City Winery for a Soulful Christmas Brunch featuring Chicago artist Meagan McNeal.

