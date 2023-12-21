A beautiful and vibrant sunset graces the skies over Bucktown on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Good morning and good night: Today will be Chicago’s shortest day of the year.

With the sunrise clocking in at 7:14 a.m. and planning to clock out at 4:22 p.m., Chicagoans will have to savor every second of about nine hours of daylight Thursday.

That early sunset time is expected to keep moving later by the minute through the month, with the total amount of sweet daylight beginning to increase ever so slightly, according to SunriseSunset.

The winter solstice is slated for 9:27 p.m. Thursday, bringing the shortest day of the year and the start of the Northern Hemisphere’s astronomical winter, according to the National Weather Service. This occurs when earth’s Northern Hemisphere reaches its farthest tilt from the sun.

The earliest sunset time in Chicago was recorded earlier this month at 4:19 p.m. on Dec. 7-12, according to SunriseSunset.

It will take until Feb.1 for Chicago to see 10 hours of daylight again.

Dark days got you down? Check out our tips for battling seasonal depression here.

Help Block Club Get
500 More Subscribers!

Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Before The Verdict – The History Of Ed Burke, Chicago’s Longest Serving Alderman
Before The Verdict – The History Of Ed Burke, Chicago’s Longest Serving Alderman
Episode play icon
Before The Verdict – The History Of Ed Burke, Chicago’s Longest Serving Alderman
Episode play icon
Can Bowling Be Saved? These Chicago Shop Owners Think So
Episode play icon
How Much Are We Paying To House Migrants? Mayor Johnson Won’t Tell Us.
Episode play icon
They Hated Chicago’s Grid So Much They Started Their Own Town
Episode play icon
Inside The School That Has Lost 94% Of Its Students
Search Results placeholder

Twitter @mack_liederman