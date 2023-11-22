CHICAGO — Chicagoans are ready for the holidays — and the bars are ready to serve them.

Block Club rounded up more than 20 holiday-themed pop-ups and bars that go all out on decorations.

The Graystone Tavern decorated for the 8 Crazy Nights holiday pop-up bar. Credit: Instagram

What: A Hanukkah pop-up bar at The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville. There are party packages available for 10-100 guests. Those interested should email events@graystonetavern.com.

Where: The Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave.

Hours: To be announced.

Dates: Nov. 22-Jan. 7.

Cover: None

Food and drinks: The Hanukkah-themed menu features matzo ball soup and latkes and special drinks like the Mensch Mule and the Gelt Martini. The full 8 Crazy Nights Menu can be viewed online.

773-666-5450. Website. More info here.

A Pink Wonderland

What: You can celebrate the holidays in every shade of pink at A Pink Wonderful, a new pop-up experience with themed photo booths, specialty cocktails and more.

Where: Bounce Sporting Club, 324 W. Chicago Ave.

Hours: To be announced.

Dates: Dec. 1-31

Cover: Tickets are $20-$75 online.

Food and Drinks: There will be themed cocktails.

Website.

Christmas Club. Credit: Provided

What: In the self-proclaimed “original Wrigleyville Christmas pop-up,” there are two floors, three party rooms and three bars. Santa Claus and other Christmas characters will make appearances.

Where: 3460 N. Clark St.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sundays.

Dates: Nov. 22-early January.

Cover: None

Food and drinks: There are themed cocktails, draft beer, shots and wine. There’s also snacks such as popcorn chicken, the diner cheeseburger and chips with dip.

773-975-2010. Website. More info here.

The Christmas Inn. Credit: Hubbard Inn

What: For the holiday season, the Hubbard Inn is the Christmas Inn. Across three themed floors, there are special cocktails, live entertainment and areas perfect for photo opportunities.

Where: The Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11-3 a.m. Saturdays and 11-2 a.m. Sundays. The Christmas Inn’s full event schedule is online.

Dates: Dec. 1-31.

Cover: None, but reservations are required.

Food and drinks: There will be Christmas shots, festive bites and more.

773-900-5361. Website.

Elf’d Up. Credit: Elf'd Up/Facebook

What: This tribute to the Christmas movie “Elf” will be fully decked out with Christmas decorations and movie callbacks. There are complimentary cookies nightly at 10 p.m., themed drinks and menu items like Buddy’s Breakfast Pasta made of spaghetti, topped with maple syrup, chocolate fudge and mini marshmallows; and Buddy randomly stops Thursday through Sunday and for special events.

Where: Stretch Bar & Grill, 3485 N. Clark St.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursdays, 11-2 a.m. Fridays and 10-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is Buddy’s Brunch.

Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: Attendees can try themed dishes from the Nice List, such as Papa Elf’s Homemade Mac and Cheese and the South Pole Fried Chicken Sandwich. You can nab festive drinks from the Naughty List, including the Spiked Chi White Russian and Angry Elf Martini.

773-755-3980. Website. More information here.

Frosty’s. Credit: Provided

Frosty’s A Christmas Bar

What: This well-loved holiday pop-up features four bars, three levels, two dance floors and interactive photo experiences.

Where: 809 W. Evergreen Ave.

Hours: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.

Cover: Tickets are required and start at $23 each.

Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Food and drinks: There will be seasonal cocktails and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

312-850-8191. Website.

Grinch Stole Christmas

What: Moe’s Cantina is transforming into a Grinchy pop-up with Christmas trees, lights, specialty drinks and more.

Where: Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville, 3518 N. Clark St.

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday and 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday-Sunday.

Dates: Opens Nov. 22 and continues into January.

Cover: Free.

Food and Drinks: There will be seasonal food and specialty cocktails.

Website.

What: Happy’s Holiday Bar will have seasonal cocktails and menu items, plus holiday decor and music at The Tank at the Chicago Athletic Association.

Where: Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave.

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 22.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: Guests can expect holiday food and drinks.

844-312-2221. Website.

Jack Frost Winterfest. Credit: Instagram

What: The Jack Frost Winterfest features ice skating, photo opportunities, full bars, holiday shops, axe throwing, fortune tellers and holiday lights.

Where: 170 N. Green St.

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 31.

Cover: Buy tickets online.

Food and Drinks: Hot cocoa, seasonal cocktails, beer, spirits, mixers, seltzers and more.

Send texts to 312-850-8188. Website.

Jingle Bell Rock at Brando’s Lincoln Park. Credit: Provided

Jingle Bell Rock, A Karaoke Christmas

What: Brando’s Lincoln Park is transforming into a “Mean Girls” talent show-themed karaoke bar for the holiday. There will be decorations, holiday events and themed drinks.

Where: Brando’s Lincoln Park, 2265 N. Lincoln Ave.

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m.-midnight Sundays.

Dates: Open through Jan. 7.

Cover: None.

Food and Drinks: Prepare for holiday cocktails like the Santa’s in Mexico, XMas Tree Sour and Snowy Hills.

Website.

Jingle Junkie. Credit: Jingle Junkie

What: The Jingle Junkie holiday pop-up has a heated, ski lodge-inspired patio, a seasonal cocktails and beer menu and food.

Where: 3478 N. Clark St.

Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 11-3 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sundays.

Dates: Opens Nov. 22 and closes in January.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: This year will have a mashed potato martini and brisket meatball martini, among other themed offerings.

872-206-5309. Website. More information here.

Jojo’s Winter Wonderland Credit: Instagram

What: Jojo’s Shake Bar has transformed into a winter wonderland in this pop-up, which features holiday cocktails, milkshakes and seasonal menu items.

Where: 23 W. Hubbard St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Dates: Open through Jan. 14.

Cover: Tickets are on sale online.

Food and drinks: You can grab the Winter Wonderland shake with cookies, a doughnut hole and a mini candy cane, among other items.

312-624-8963. Website. More information here.

Credit: DMen Tap/Facebook

What: Krampus, the fabled European anti-Santa, is taking over DMen Tap for a Krampus Christmas pop-up. Festivities include a traditional Krampus parade, kids events and holiday markets. There will be a beer collaboration with Revolution called Fist of Krampus.

Where: DMen Tap, 2849 W. Belmont Ave.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Dates: Starts Dec. 1.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: DMen has a full menu.

773-961-8757. Website.

Harry Caray’s Lakefront Lodge pop-up. Credit: Provided

Lakefront Lodge

What: Harry Caray’s is turning into Lakefront Lodge with a private curling rink, specialty drinks, a heated igloo and more.

Where: Harry Caray’s Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave.

Dates: Open through February.

Food and drink: There will be specialty cocktails and snacks, as well as DIY s’mores kits and a hot chocolate bar.

Website.

Mistletoe at Mordecai Chicago. Credit: Provided

What: This annual holiday pop-up bar has festive decorations and seasonal drinks.

Where: Mordecai Chicago, 3632 N. Clark St.

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Dates: Open through Jan. 6.

Cover: You can make reservations online for free.

Food and drinks: Drinks include the gingerbread milk punch, a Winter Old Fashioned and more.

773-569-3410. Website. More information here.

The Reindeer Games pop-up. Credit: Provided

Reindeer Games

What: You can play games while taking in the bar’s Christmas decor, getting in photos — including with a full-sized sleigh — and grabbing themed cocktails.

Where: Headquarters Beercade, 213 W. Institute Place

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday and Sundays and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: You can get a specialty, holiday-themed cocktail, and there’s food from the bar’s menu.

Website.

Rudolph’s Rooftop

What: LondonHouse Chicago decks out its rooftop bar, transforming it into Rudolph’s Rooftop and offering seasonal drinks.

Where: 85 E. Wacker Drive

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight daily.

Dates: Open through Jan. 28.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: You can sip seasonal drinks and grab the rooftop’s typical fare from its full menu.

312-357-1200. Website.

What: The sister bar of Rudolph’s Bar is a multi-level, multi-room holiday experience, with food, drinks and themed rooms, a decorated room top, Christmas carols and more.

Where: 3505 N. Clark St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays.

Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Cover: $5 per person.

Food and drink: There’s chili, wings, quesadillas, burgers, salads and more. There’s also dessert, milkshakes, hot cocoa and special cocktails.

1-833-YO-SANTA. Website. More information here.

Old Crow Smokehouse. Credit: Old Crow Smokehouse

What: Seasonal food, festive drinks, photo opportunities and more.

Where: Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St.

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday, 11-midnight Saturday-Sunday.

Dates: Opens Nov. 22 and runs into January.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: The Old Crow Pot Pie, ham sandwich and more. Holiday drinks include butterbeer, the polar espresso martini and more.

773-537-4452. Website.

The Tinseltown Christmas pop-up. Credit: Provided

Tinseltown

What: This pop-up will feature holiday music, warm winter drinks, Santa’s elves and more. There will be non-alcoholic drinks for those interested.

Where: Welcome Back Lounge, 2423 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hours: 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays, 1-10:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8:30 p.m. Sundays.

Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 30.

Cover: $15 per person.

Food and Drink: There will be a Christmas cocktail menu with non-alcoholic options.

Website.

Tinseltown at The Pink Squirrel. Credit: Instagram

What: The Pink Squirrel, a retro cocktail bar, is the Tinseltown Holiday Pop-Up Bar for the holidays, with cocktails and duckpin bowling.

Where: The Pink Squirrel, 2414 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

Dates: Open various dates through Feb. 29.

Cover: None, but duckpin bowling and gingerbread house-making packages require reservations.

Food and drinks: Festive holiday shots, cocktails, milkshakes and more.

773-904-8185. Website. More information here.

The Fa La La La Flip, one of the cocktails being served at the Very Dandy Holiday pop-up. Credit: Provided

A Very Dandy Holiday

What: There will be decked halls and merriment at the The Dandy Crown’s holiday pop-up. will offer festive drinks inside the River West bar and restaurant, serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. There will be Festivus, photos with Santa, trivia and more.

Where: The Dandy Crown, 694 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hours: Opens 3 p.m. daily.

Dates: Dec. 1-31.

Cover: None.

Drinks: Options include All The Jingle Ladies, Hot Crockpot Cocktails and Sleigh Ride.

312-846-6420. Website.

Credit: Butch McGuire's/Facebook

Bonus: Butch McGuire’s

What: Though not a pop-up like others on this list, Butch McGuire’s is famous for its holiday decorations, which include a toy train that travels the bar.

Where: 20 W. Division St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 a.m. Sundays.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: Butch McGuire’s has a full food and drink menu.

312-787-4318. Website.

Credit: Provided

Bonus: Happy Camper

What: Happy Camper’s Old Town and Wrigleyville outposts are lavishly decorated for the holidays.

Where: 1209 N. Wells St. in Old Town and 3458 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville.

Hours: Old Town: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays at both locations.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: Pizza.

Website.

Bonus: Homeslice

What: This bar is bursting with lights and other holiday decorations.

Where: 938 W. Webster Ave.

Hours: Old Town: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays.

Cover: None.

Food and drinks: Pizza and a full bar.

Website.

Bonus: Paradise Park

What: Paradise Park isn’t a pop-up bar, but it all goes out with decorations during the holidays.

Where: 1913 W. North Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays.

Cover: None

Food and drinks: Paradise Park has a full menu — but it’s known for its pizza.

773-687-9117. Website.

