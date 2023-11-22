CHICAGO — You can celebrate Thanksgiving with Chicago’s annual parade, a Black Friday bar crawl, a vegan feast and more.

Here are 29 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

The Christkindlmarket at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Varying hours daily

Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St.

Enjoy family-friendly winter festivities in the heart of Wrigleyville, including ice skating, ice bumper cars, a carousel, games and the iconic Christkindlmarket. Winterland is open through Dec. 31.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday

XMarket Uptown, 804 W. Montrose Ave.

Place orders to pick up a vegan Thanksgiving meal kit Wednesday or enjoy a vegan Friendsgiving feast with friends and neighbors Friday. Place your orders online.

5-7 p.m. Wednesday

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

The “Favorite Song” rapper will be in Chicago this week for a meet-and-greet leading up to Thanksgiving. Tickets for $100 are available here.

7 p.m. Wednesday

3506 N. Clark St.

Spend the night before Thanksgiving bar crawling through Wrigleyville. Enjoy drinks at local bars like Old Crow Smokehouse, Bamboo Club and HVAC plus a free dinner buffet, giveaways and more. Tickets start at $20 online.

7:30-11 p.m. Wednesday

Snakes and Lattes, 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Murther is a game all about hidden identity and social deduction — you discover the “murtherers” to survive. Tickets are $25 online. Plus, share a meal and have a drink while you play.

Offshore is the nation’s largest rooftop, located at 1000 E. Grand Ave. Credit: Provided

9 p.m. Wednesday

Offshore Rooftop, 1000 E. Grand Ave.

Enjoy a night on the nation’s biggest rooftop with sweeping views of the cityscape and DJs spinning tunes all night long. Tickets start at $20 online.

Credit: Provided

8-11 a.m. Thursday

On State Street, from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph

This parade features floats, giant helium balloons and local talent representing dozens of cultural groups here in Chicago, including African, Colombian, Greek, Japanese and Mexican. Learn more about the parade here.

8 a.m.-noon Thursday

Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2401 S. Wabash Ave.

Help Quinn Chapel with packing and delivering more than 1,000 meals for its 21st annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Masks, gloves, hair nets and aprons will be provided. Sign up online.

WNDR Chicago, located at 1130 W. Monroe St. Credit: New Pixel Films: Andrew Phan and Viet Phan

Opens Friday

WNDR Chicago, 1130 W. Monroe St.

WNDR Museum will transform into an “icy winterscape” through Jan. 15. Browse exhibits that are covered in blankets of ice and snow, then stop by a cozy pop-up bar for a hot beverage and snacks. Tickets are available online.

11 a.m. Friday

JoJo’s Shake Bar River North, 23 W. Hubbard St.

Paint your own ornament at this holiday workshop, plus enjoy seasonal specials like Santa’s Milk & Cookie Flight, Peppermint Party Hot Chocolate, Spiked Ciders and more. Tickets are $11 online, and RSVPs via OpenTable are required. Ornaments and painting supplies will be provided.

2:30-11:30 p.m. Friday

Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Take over some of the best bars in the Loop and Hyde Park area for this Black Friday bar crawl. Starting at the Promontory, a bus will pick up crawlers and take them to four destinations. Tickets start at $35 online.

7-10 p.m. Friday

Get in the Kitchen, 3617 N. Broadway

Learn how to make three Chinese dishes — rice croquettes, hot and sour chicken and Chinese vegetables over lo mein — then stick around for a comedy show. Everyone gets a free cocktail, and wine will also be available to buy. Tickets are $89 online.

Various times and locations Friday-Sunday

Enjoy a weekend of promotions and specials at local businesses to celebrate the13th annual Small Business Saturday. Find a list of participating businesses here.

Various showtimes Friday-Sunday

Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.

Travel through time to learn more about “one of America’s greatest living artists and social commentators,” Nikki Giovanni, through a screening of the film, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.” This documentary includes archival footage, innovative visuals to accompany her poetry and more, pushing boundaries and offering an intimate look into Giovanni’s life, philosophies and relationships.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Absolutely Anything Essential, 3521 S. King Drive

The Absolutely Anything Essential gift shop is partnering with more than 15 local business owners, artists, designers and service providers for this South Side holiday kick-off event. Shop for the holidays while supporting local businesses, plus enjoy free hot chocolate, holiday carolers, live performances and a Christmas tree lighting 2-4:30 p.m.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

The School House, 1065 N. Orleans St.

Vintage House Chicago is taking over a pickleball court with more than 40 vintage and handmade vendors. Shop local for Small Business Saturday and peruse two floors of antiques while sipping on cocktails. This event is free and open to all ages. Online RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

401 N. Morgan St.

Shop 100 vintage and handmade vendors, food and curated cocktails for Small Business Saturday. RSVP online.

1:30 p.m. Saturday

First Nations Garden, North Pulaski Road and West Wilson Avenue

Enjoy a meal and share space with neighbors during a discussion about Palestinian struggles and history.

2-7 p.m. Saturday

District Brew Yards, 417 N. Ashland Ave.

Take a bus ride along the Ashland Beer Trail for a brewery tour, with stops at Alulu Brew, Marz Brewing and more. Tickets are $60 online.

Three Avenues Bookshop, 3009 N. Southport Ave. Credit: Facebook/Three Avenues Bookshop

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Three Avenues Bookshop, 3009 N. Southport Ave.

Three Avenues Bookshop is hosting its monthly open mic night this weekend, hosted by neighbor and musician Zack Frank. Anyone interested in performing poetry, music, stories, comedy and more can fill out a form online.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Browse and shop local vendors, pop-ups and all things vegan at Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen, a cruelty-free collective of local plant-based chefs and artisans. Admission is free, but you can RSVP online.

4-8 p.m. Sunday

Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W. Fulton Market

Browse a photography exhibit by local artist DavAndrea Thompson and enjoy an artist’s reception at Time Out Market this weekend. RSVP for free online.

7-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Dorothy, 2500 W. Chicago Ave.

Queer Soccer Club Chi is hosting a screening of Jafar Panahi’s 2006 Iranian comedy “Offside” at lesbian cocktail bar Dorothy this weekend. Grab a drink, mingle with fellow movie lovers, soccer players and bar goers and enjoy the show. RSVP for free online.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

8 p.m. Friday

The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Party and headbang with Galantis and Phantoms at The Salt Shed this Friday.

7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Listen along to Fantasia while you watch the movie with Chicago Symphony Orchestra all weekend long.

8 p.m. Saturday

The Burlington, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave.

Stop by The Burlington on Saturday Night for Punk Rock Tacos! A punk show featuring tacos.

5 p.m. Sunday

The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

Get in the holiday spirit with an exclusive showing of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” with Chevy Chase.

Noon Sunday

Chalet, 228 W. Chicago Ave.

Do the right thing this Sunday and check out A Lil’ Brunch + R&B at Chalet!

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: