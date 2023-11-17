ENGLEWOOD — Neighbors are invited to an interactive community event on Saturday to see how an Englewood corridor could look with new developments and reinvestments.

The Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce and Ald. David Moore (17th) will host 69th Street Reimagined 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 1702 W. 69th St.

Neighbors can tour 69th Street from Ashland to Damen and envision how long-vacant lots along the stretch can become bustling destinations that enrich Englewood.

The vacant lots will display community-created AI designs ranging from glamorous hotels to a “coworking fun house.” Neighbors can view large renderings of the futuristic developments or experience them via virtual reality.

Local entrepreneurs will also be on-site selling goods at the Englewood Vintage Sale, which will occur in tandem with the immersive event while a live DJ spins tunes.

A look at the AI renderings neighbors can tour via virtual reality at the 69th Street Reimagined event Saturday. Credit: Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce/EX3 Labs

Moore’s ward in Englewood “has the largest number of vacant, city-owned lots along its commercial corridors,” Felicia Slaton-Young, co-founder and executive director at the Englewood chamber, said in a news release.

Saturday’s celebration will hopefully encourage developers and local entrepreneurs to walk the 69th Street corridor and bring investment to the community, Slaton-Young said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: