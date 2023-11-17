CHICAGO — Grab some spiced wine and your wallet — it’s time to hit Chicago’s holiday markets.

Block Club has featured more than 130 small businesses in its neighborhood gift guides. But if that’s not enough for those of you with very long gifting lists, you can also stop by the city’s holiday markets to shop from local vendors.

Here are the markets in Chicago:

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. Website.

Christkindlmarket is the most well-known — and largest — holiday market in Chicago, with two locations — but it’s the Downtown one that’s the original. It recreates classic German Christmas markets.

Vendors set up their wares inside little log cabins, offering everything from glass ornaments to light-up paper stars, candles, mittens and German gingerbread hearts. You can also grab delicious treats, such as pretzels and sausage, and warm drinks to keep you going. Plus, you can buy one of its iconic collectible mugs.

Prepare for large crowds, especially if you stop by the Downtown location after work or on the weekends. Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday Nov. 17-Dec. 24. It’s only open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Winter Wonderland at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Website.

If you’re a fan of Christkindlmarket but don’t want to face the huge crowds, check out the smaller version at Gallagher Way by Wrigley Field.

This version of the market still features plenty of vendors in log cabins, gifts you can buy and snacks.

But there’s more to Winter Wonderland than the mini Christkindlmarket — you can also visit Santa’s Workshop and skate on a rink inside Wrigley Field. There are rides and games. Wrigley Field admission starts at $5.

Open 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays Nov. 21-Jan. 7. It’s only open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, and it’s open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and Dec. 26-28. Closed Christmas.

Holiday Market at The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St. Website.

The Plant is hosting a food and craft market to nab gifts for the holidays. Local vendors Mez Foods, Urban Eden and Tinyshop will be among those present.

Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10.

Holiday Popup at Pilsen Arts & Community House, 1637 W. 18th St. Website.

Local artisans will sell their goods at this holiday market in Pilsen.

Admission is free.

Open noon-6 p.m. Nov. 25-26.

Community Roots Vegan Holiday Bazaar at 18th St. Cases de Cultura, 2057 W. 18th St. Website.

You can shop from local vendors selling food, clothing and more at this holiday market.

Open noon-5 p.m. Dec. 2.

Holiday Uprising Market at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St. Website.

Makers and artisans will sell at the Holiday Uprising Market on the Far South Side, and there will be drinks.

Open noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9.

Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace at Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel Ave. Website.

The pre-Kwanzaa marketplace will have food, dancing, raffles and live music — and, of course, you’ll be able to shop.

Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 1-2.

Winter Market at Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave. Website.

This winter market will focus on sustainable shopping and will feature a free cooking demonstration.

Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9.

One Of a Kind at Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza. Website.

Work from more than 500 artists, makers and designers will be available at the One Of a Kind Holiday Show at the Mart, formerly known as Merchandise Mart.

You can grab furniture, jewelry, photography, pet products and more. Admission starts at $15.

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Julmarknad Handcraft Market and Festival, 5211 N. Clark St. Website.

This Scandinavian marketplace is held at the American Swedish Institute and features handmade goods from more than 60 makers. You can grab jewelry, ceramics, artisan glass and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids.

Open Dec. 2-3.

ShopColumbia Holiday Market, 619 S. Wabash Ave. Website.

You can grab jewelry, fashion, art, housewares and more made by Columbia staff and students. Admission is free.

Open Dec. 4-20.

Catalog Holiday Marketplace at Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive. Website.

You can look for gifts from vendors at this marketplace in Willis Tower. Admission is free.

Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14.

Millennium Park Holiday Art Market at the Chase Promenade North, 201 E. Randolph St. Website.

Vendors will sell pottery, paintings and more, and there will be live music.

Admission is free.

Open noon-8 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 19.

Chicago Art Department Holiday Market, 1926 S. Halsted St. Website.

Shop small Pilsen businesses and makers at this holiday market. There will be more than 30 vendors. Admission is free.

Open 6-10 p.m. Dec. 8.

Renegade Chicago, 401 N. Morgan St. Website.

The Renegade Craft Fair returns with a winter market with more than 170 artists who will offer handmade, creative items.

Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16-17.

Refine Collective’s Maker Mall at salonlb, 1010 W. 35th St. Website.

This market will feature small businesses from women and people of color creators. There will be a non-alcoholic spritz bar.

Admission is free.

Open noon-6 p.m. Nov. 18-19.

Refine Collective’s Maker Mall at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Website.

This market will feature small businesses from women and people of color creators.

Admission is free.

Open noon-6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Randolph Street Market, 1341 W. Randolph St. Website.

There will be 125 vendors at the market, as well as cocktails, food, DJing and more.

General admission is $12 for both days.

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18-19.

Holly Jolly Holiday Market, 4100 N. Damen Ave. Website.

This North Center market will have opportunities for you to shop, eat, drink and listen to live music.

Open noon-6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Lumberland at the Rebuilding Exchange, 1740 W. Webster Ave. Website.

One-of-a-kind crafts from local vendors will be available during the Lumberland market.

Admission starts at $15.

Open 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Underground Art Market at salonlb, 1010 W. 35th St. Website.

You’ll find all kinds of gifts available to buy at the Underground Art Market, including recycled art, home decor and music.

Admission is free.

Open 2-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3.

Chicago Artisan Market, two locations. Website.

The Chicago Artisan Market features unique home goods, art, fashion and more from around the Midwest.

Admission is $8 online or $10 at the door.

The Ravenswood market is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-26 at 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave. The Fulton Market market is open Dec. 13 at 401 N. Morgan St.

Mindful Market at Wildlight Yoga, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. 301. Website.

Wildlight is hosting the Mindful Market with local artists, makers and healers, as well as refreshments, for Small Business Saturday. Admission is free.

Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25.

Thrifty Vintage Pop-Up Market at Second Suites, 3323 W. Diversey Ave. Website.

This market will feature local artists who make handmade goods, including food, jewelry and art. Admission is free.

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 17-19.

Gnarly or Gnice Holiday Sale at Drama Club, 2241 S. Oakley Ave. Website.

This market will have art from more than 20 artists to buy. There will also be a musical performance. Admission is free.

Open 2-6 p.m. Dec. 16.

Jack Frost Christmas Holiday Pop-Up Market, 170 Green St. Website.

This 2-acre holiday pop-up features winter bump cars, ice skating, axe throwing and more.

Tickets start at $15.

Open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Nov. 25-Jan. 5.

Sauced Night Market Before Xmas at the Chicago Athletic Association, 12 S. Michigan Ave. Website.

You can support small businesses by buying from local vendors at this market. There will be food, drinks and music from DJ Johnny Walker. There will be more than 40 vendors.

Admission is free.

Open 5-10 p.m. Dec. 8-9.

Windy City Made at the Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd. Website.

This market will feature art and vintage goods from more than 70 local vendors.

Tickets are $10-$15 online.

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Know of a Chicago holiday market that’s not represented here? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org and we’ll add it!

