AVONDALE — For as long as Ben Kinsinger can remember, the space under the Belmont Avenue bridge spanning the Chicago River has been filled with garbage, old clothes and other waste.

When the space was suddenly cleared out in 2022, Kinsinger, the 32-year-old self-proclaimed “River King,” envisioned turning it into one of the most unique, do-it-yourself music venues in the city.

Instead of playing shows under the bridge, Kinsinger had in mind a different, seemingly even more challenging concert space.

“Wouldn’t it be cooler if we could perform on there?” Kinsinger recalled saying, gesturing to a circular, concrete bridge pile on the river near the Belmont Avenue bridge.

And that is just what he made happen.

“I knew that if we could find a way to bring power to the space, we could do whatever we wanted,” Kinsinger said. “I’ve always thought it’s better to ask for forgiveness. The thing is, I’m the king of the river, and therefore I know there are no laws on the river.”

Since then, the concrete structure that Kinsinger calls an “island” has hosted multiple “Secret River” shows, delighting fans and confused passersby alike. This year’s concert series features two bands alongside Lawrence Tome, the local band fronted by Kinsinger. The fifth and final show of the year will take place 11:11 a.m. Saturday.

Fans take in a show from Lawrence Tome, performing from a bridge pile on the Chicago River. Credit: Julia Lowe

Working in different DIY communities and venues, Kinsinger knew all the right people who could help him turn the island into a performance space.

“I have friends with battery-powered amps,” Kinsinger said. “I have an inflatable dinghy that I’ve ridden all over the city, so I knew that we could probably load up instruments and bring them right onto that island.”

The shows take place atop what is known as a bridge pile or “dolphin,” a concrete structure meant to protect the Belmont Avenue bridge from damage due to ships and barge traffic, said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River.

With the help of Kinsinger’s friend Mary Tres, a stylist, the Secret River shows quickly became a reality.

“We have a strong understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to putting together something like this,” Tres said. “I am detail-oriented, whereas he has these large-scale concepts and visions that I break down and make feasible.”

Creating a space of artistic expression and collaboration through different mediums is something that Tres and Kinsinger strive to achieve at every show. Each show features different bands, photographers, videographers and muralists.

Lawrence Tome, the band headed by Ben Kinsinger (center), as they perform on the Chicago River. Credit: Julia Lowe

People of all ages are drawn toward the music coming from below the bridge as they pass by. Credit: Gavin Michaelson

The riverfront setting is already a distinctive place for a concert, amusing music fans used to seeing DIY shows. But the performances also offer a chance for discovery by people walking near the river or music lovers looking for the next big thing.

“I have always loved discovering something new,” said Kinsinger. “Creating the opportunity for other people to discover something magical is what I strive to do.”

Organizers have so far used guerrilla in-person tactics to promotion the concerts, handing out business cards with the venue’s coordinates at open mic nights and wheat-pasting posters for upcoming concerts.

One woman who encountered a poster for the shows happened to be a trustee for The Awesome Foundation, which then contributed a $1,000 grant to Kinsinger and Tres’s efforts as part of the organizations “On The Water” events initiative, Kinsinger said.

A promotional poster for the Secret River shows lists the venue’s coordinates. Credit: Julia Lowe

The grant has allowed Kinsinger and Tres to invest in promotional materials and put more time toward the show, helping to foster the growing community they have built.

At Saturday’s show, Lawrence Tome will celebrate their debut album release, “The Loneliest Cowboy.”

