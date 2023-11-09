LINCOLN PARK — A hub for kids’ cooking classes and nutritional education is coming to Lincoln Park.

Junior Chefs Kitchen, 2448 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite 2, opens Nov. 17 and will celebrate by offering free, one-hour cooking classes that weekend. Space for the classes, running Nov. 17-19, is limited and can be reserved by calling 312-264-9622.

The new business aims to be a space for kids 2-18 years old to learn how to cook and to learn about the nutritional benefits of whole foods, said owner Niki Cordell, who previously worked as a real estate and tech expert.

Niki Cordell, founder and owner of Junior Chefs Kitchen. Credit: Provided/Junior Chefs Kitchen

Junior Chefs Kitchen’s curriculum was developed and approved by a registered dietician and will focus on healthy yet nonrestrictive eating and essential cooking life skills. Kids will also learn about environmental sustainability practices like using locally sourced ingredients, composting and recycling.

Other programs include birthday parties, camps and after-school sessions. Monthly membership costs $125 per month and includes a choice of weekly one-hour classes, unlimited access to digital content, a free monthly “date night” and a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of 10:1. Membership is 15 percent off through Nov. 30.

Families without memberships can also attend one-off classes for a drop-in fee.

A rendering shows the inside of Junior Chefs Kitchen. Credit: Provided/Junior Chefs Kitchen

A rendering of Junior Chefs Kitchen at 2448 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite 2. Credit: Provided/Junior Chefs Kitchen

A recipient of the 2023 Chicago Recovery Grant program, Junior Chefs Kitchen received $250,000 from the city to help with community development. The business will partner with local schools to maximize its reach.

“I started Junior Chefs Kitchen with a passion to empower our youth with the essential life skills of cooking, nourishing not just their bodies but their future, one delicious meal at a time,” Cordell said in a statement.

Inspiration for the business came from Cordell’s love of cooking and meal time with her partner and three kids, she said.

“The team and I are so excited to create a community that’s focused on empowering our youth while also being kind to our planet,” Cordell said.

