CHICAGO — The days may be getting shorter, but these roundups aren’t. This weekend, you can get in some holiday shopping at local vendor markets, enjoy a pup crawl to raise money for a Wicker Park dog park, learn about Native American history and spend your Saturday on the Godfrey rooftop for Wine Fest.

Here’s a roundup of 30 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday

The Neo-Futurarium, 5153 N. Ashland Ave.

Time travel, best friends, booty bumps, sex parties and drugs are all wrapped up in this queer fantasia adventure with Trauma Clown John Michael. Although the show explores dark themes such as overdose and grief, it has been deemed energetic, comical and lovable by critics and reviewers. This interactive comedy creates a space for the audience to mourn and celebrate lost loved ones while raising awareness about life-saving interventions such as Narcan, or Naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Tickets are pay-what-you-can on Thursday and $20 on Saturday, available online.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Edgebrook Community Church, 6736 N. Loleta Ave.

This “scathing comedy” by Tracy Letts — a Pulitzer-nominated, Tony-award winning theatrical powerhouse — is all about small-town politics and the “secret ugliness” of some of the most closely-held American narratives. It first premiered in 2017 at Steppenwolf Theater. Tickets starting at $13 are available online or by calling 773-775-1140.

A Pilsen Gourmet event in February 2020. Credit: Provided

Pilsen Gourmet

7-10 p.m. Friday

Apollo’s 2000, 2875 West Cermak Rd.

More than 25 restaurants from Pilsen and surrounding neighborhoods are gathering under one roof for a night of gourmet food and celebration. “Pilsen Gourmet” will showcase the talents of leading Latino chefs and features demonstrations, unlimited samples of culinary specialties and drinks including mescal, tequila, beer and sodas. Tickets start at $65 online.

7:45-11 p.m. Friday

The School House, 165 N. Orleans St.

Online reservation platform Resy is hosting “the ultimate dinner party” this weekend with food and beverages from some of Chicago’s top bars and restaurants. With a speakeasy-style cocktail bar and food stations serving tapas plates and bites, attendees can mix and mingle and dance the night away. Tickets are $125 per person online.

8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey Ave. #208

This 28th annual Asian arts festival features two shows this weekend by artists from Chicago and beyond. A Friday night concert features solo sets by Chicago-based multimedia artist Takashi Shallow and Pittsburgh-based shakuhachi player, composer and visual artist Devon Osamu Tipp. On Saturday night, enjoy acclaimed saxophonist and composer Hitomi Oba, who will perform selections from her new album “Water Stem.” Tickets are $20 at the door.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Lycée Français de Chicago, 1929 W. Wilson Ave.

The Lycée Français de Chicago is transforming into a Parisian marketplace this weekend, with more than 60 local and French artisan vendors selling a variety of home goods, apparel, food and more. Guests can also enjoy a menu of authentic French recipes at the market’s Bistro. Admission is free, but there is a $5 suggested donation.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

University of Illinois Chicago Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Join Chicagoland community organizations and service providers working to prevent gun violence at this inaugural expo. The event includes a University of Chicago Crime Lab Technology panel, a Chicago Public Library information session, a panel on “Turning Pain Into Purpose,” DJs, dance performances and more. Learn more here.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Shop local vendors with a mimosa in hand at this weekend’s Handmade Market, which returns with a variety of local vendors selling jewelry, knitted items, handbags, clothing, paper crafts and more. Admission is free.

1-2 p.m. Saturday

West Belmont Library Branch, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

Learn more about the history of the HoChunk nation from Chief White Winnebago, who will discuss his tribal territory, how his family was relocated into Starved Rock, tribal names, culture and more. There will be Native dancing, storytelling and felt-touching at this Chicago Public Library event.

1-4:30 p.m. Saturday

Affinity Community Services, 2850 S. Wabash Ave. #108

Hear stories from queer activists and historians from the South and West sides and learn about queer spaces that have shaped Chicago’s history at this community event celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community. RSVP for free online.

1-5 p.m. Saturday

IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge, 127 W. Huron St.

Taste wines and enjoy giveaways on this year-round rooftop. Tickets start at $25 online.

1-6 p.m. Saturday

KOVAL Distillery, 4241 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Shop for the holidays from 25 local makers with a drink in hand at this weekend’s Ravenswood Makers Mart. There will be jewelry, knit goods, home decor, prints, soap, artwork, candles and more for sale. This event is free to attend.

Pups @ The Pub

3-5 p.m. Saturday

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Enjoy games, raffles, a photo booth, caricature artist, drink specials, vendors and more at this pup crawl. Admission is free but donations are accepted at the door to raise funds for the Wicker Park Dog Park Capital Campaign.

Deepavali Celebration

5-7 p.m. Saturday

Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens, 1801 S. Indiana Ave.

Celebrate Deepavali, or Diwali in Northern India, with neighbors, food, sparklers and arts. This community event is hosted by the Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts in honor of the Indian Festival of the Lights. Admission is free and it is open to all ages. RSVP online.

5-8 p.m. Saturday

Karma Club Chicago, 1590 N. Clybourn Ave.

Browse and purchase creations from local artists or create your own art at this community art event. Vic Mensa will be in attendance and performing. He’s also rumored to be the judge of an art creation contest, open to all attendees. Food, refreshments and cannabis specials will also be available. RSVP for free online.

A jazz performance at the North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd. Credit: Provided

5-9 p.m. Saturday

North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Spend your Saturday evening immersed in nature and smooth jazz by local musicians, the Jeremy Joel Quartet. This event is an 18+ event.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on Aug. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

6 p.m. Saturday

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place

Immerse yourself in ballroom culture and history with dancers performing various ballroom styles, from voguing to runway, mini workshops, educational opportunities and more. This event is a tribute to the pioneers of ballroom, whose art transcends societal norms and creates a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. There will also be an afterparty with a live DJ and drinks. Tickets are $20 online.

7 p.m. Saturday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

The Lincoln Square dessert shop is launching this resident show filled with sideshow acts, magic and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 online.

7 p.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday

L.A.M.A (Latin American Motorcycle Association), 3519 W. Fullerton Ave.

Enjoy a night of comedy with Ruben Ramirez and stand-up sensations Abi Sanchez, Zako Ryan and Cecilia Gonzalez. There will also be a food truck parked outside, a bar and a cozy patio. Tickets are $15 online.

10 p.m. Saturday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

Enjoy a night of magic and burlesque “so hot you will need gelato to cool down.” Tickets for this adults’ show are $15 online.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3857 N. Kostner Ave.

Enjoy free drag queen tea and storytime featuring Lola Madison. You must RSVP online.

A monument at Rosehill Cemetery.

Noon Sunday

Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Take a super-sized tour through a Chicago cemetery and hear about its historical true crime tales from author Adam Selzer. Tours are normally 75-90 minutes, but this one will go twice as long. Tickets are $40 online.

Sideshow Gelato Vegan Market

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

More than a dozen vegan food vendors are coming to Sideshow Gelato this weekend for a pop-up vegan market. Sideshow will also offer 16 flavors of vegan gelato. This event is free to attend.

The Hoyden Art Festival

1-7 p.m. Sunday

GoodTimes Brewery, 3827 N. Broadway

Celebrate the “shes, theys and transgays” of Chicago at the Hoyden Art Festival. Immerse yourself in a variety of arts — from paintings to tattooists and singing to puppetry. Tickets are $5 online.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

My Morning Jacket is heading to The Chicago Theatre to rock out for three nights of music this weekend.

10 p.m. Friday

Radius, 640 W. Cermak Road

Get ready to dance and vibe with EDM star Armin Van Buuren at Radius this Friday night.

8 p.m. Saturday

The WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago

Let’s get raunchy — Chicago native CupcakKe is coming to The WC Social Club for a show on Saturday.

2 p.m. Saturday

Macy’s State Street, 111 N. State St.

Dress up and head to Macy’s State Street for a special Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch.

Noon Sunday

Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

It’s time for Adult Toy Bingo & Drag Extravaganza this Sunday at Impact Fuel Room.

Noon Sunday

Logan Center for the Performing Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

This Sunday, Festival For Indian Performing Arts 2023 is happening, a day of the colorful and vibrant classical dances of South Asia.

