Lakeview Lutheran Church To Be Demolished And Replaced By 37 Affordable Apartments, New Church

LAKEVIEW — A church in Lakeview is slated to be torn down and replaced with a building with a church on the ground floor and affordable apartments above it.

Lakeview Lutheran Church, 835 W. Addison St., is looking to downsize its space because its congregation is smaller than in the past, according to Ald. Tom Tunney’s office.

It proposed a new six-story building with 37 affordable apartments above the church.

The project was approved by the City Council Wednesday.

“As the alderman of this ward and an area that is really difficult to find partners for affordability in our ward, we’re excited to to bring this forward again,” Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) said. Tunney is also the chair of the City Council’s zoning committee.

The six-story building was first approved for a zoning change in 2020, but has been revised to accommodate technical changes to come in line with new transit-oriented development rules passed by City Council this summer, zoning attorney Liz Butler said.

Lakeview Lutheran Church is slated to be torn down and be replaced by a six-story apartment building with a church on the ground floor.

