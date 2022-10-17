WEST LOOP — A creative space and podcasting studio in the West Loop aims to bring podcast makers the “Ritz Carlton” experience to get their creative juices flowing.

Fabre Studios, 415 N. Sangamon St., is 700 square feet with a lounge area for on-camera conversations and a four-person sit-down recording table. Guests can book the spot to record and film a podcast or rent out the creative space for photoshoots, complete with studio lights and backdrops.

The studio is meant to be a one-stop shop for podcasters, owner Frankie Fabre said. He designed and built the setup.

Fabre, 31, who also owns media agency Fabre Media, got the idea for the space through his own need for a creative studio.

Credit: Fabre Media Frankie Fabre, 31, owns Fabre Studios and Fabre Media. The Humboldt Park native has been doing business in Chicago for six years and hopes to open more podcasting creative spaces across the city.

Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago Fabre Studios, located in the West Loop, is marketing itself as the premiere location to podcast in the city.

Fabre works with video production, photography and other digital mediums. After starting his own podcast, “We Are The Brand Podcast,” he realized there’s a need for a rentable studio like his after some of his clients also wanted to start their own podcasts.

Fabre found himself traveling across Chicago, setting up equipment and looking for aesthetically pleasing locations to shoot video and audio.

“I’m presented with two sides, right? One, I have a demand for this. And two, I needed it myself,” Fabre said. “I do a lot of market research from L.A., New York to Chicago. L.A. is saturated with [studio space]. New York is also saturated with it. But Chicago is not.”

Fabre took a leap of faith, investing $20,000 to open Fabre Studios so creators can rent the space per podcast episode. Pricing starts at $350, or creators can book the spot for multiple episodes and get discounted package pricing.

Credit: Fabre Media Guests can book the studio to host, record and film podcast episodes. Fabre Studios is almost fully booked out through 2022.

Bookings come with lighting, audio, an audio crew and a 4K video setup. Customers walk out of the studio with audio and video files, or they can upgrade to a $750 premium package where Fabre Studios will edit the episode and create three video clips for the creator to share online.

“You’re not just getting a space to do your podcast. You have an entire lounge area. We provide hors d’oeuvres, fruits, champagne, sparkling water. We make this a real experience,” Fabre said. “I like to say we’re the Ritz Carlton of podcasting.”

The studio opened Saturday, and it is already almost booked for the year, with one client committing to doing 52 podcast episodes. Jarrette Jones from season two of “Love Is Blind” and comedians Dyon Brooks and Travele Judon are among the clients, Fabre said.

“Seeing it come into fruition, and then now seeing what I’ve created, people having a demand and desire [to use] it … it feels amazing,” Fabre said.

Born and raised in Humboldt Park, Fabre always had a great interest in the arts; he inherited it from his parents, who are creatives, he said. He started his first production company in suburban Rockford and, after about four years, moved his business to Chicago, where he’s been thriving, he said.

“How can I create something to help facilitate people’s visions and dreams so they can be positioned to better themselves with what they want to do? … That’s the heart of it.” Fabre said.

Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago A guest at Fabre Studio’s opening party on Oct. 15, 2022.

Credit: Fabre Media Fabre Studios also has a four-person podcasting table set up along with professional studio lighting for headshots or photo shoots.

Fabre hopes to expand with two other studios, one in Ravenswood and another in Pilsen, when the time is right. He’s considering a 7,000-square-foot space where he could have multiple podcasting studios.

“For me, this is the beginning. … I know the next one to do it bigger and better might require more people to get involved … others who also want to see this grow within the city,” Fabre said.

To book studio time, click here.

