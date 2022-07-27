Fiesta Del Sol Returns To Pilsen With Live Music, Local Vendors And More For 50th Anniversary

PILSEN — Fiesta del Sol, one of Chicago’s largest Latino street festivals, is returning to the heart of Pilsen for four days of fun this weekend.

Fiesta del Sol will have live music, food, dancing, carnival rides, local vendors and community resources. It is hosted by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.

The free, family-friendly event is 5-10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday on Cermak Road between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street.

Credit: Fiesta Del Sol/ Facebook Fiesta Del Sol will welcome crowds July 28-31.

Something new at this year’s festival is the Cannabis Expo, where neighbors can get help expunging their records for weed-related charges. Individuals should pre-register online.

People can also get information about college aid and resources at the College Week Expo, free consultations with immigration attorneys at the Citizenship Expo and COVID-19 vaccines at Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St.

The festival’s main stage will host its yearly Misa del Pueblo, a community mass, noon Sunday.

Also new to this year’s event is the People’s Stage, which will host local artists, standup comedy, karaoke and Mexican folkloric performances.

Fiesta del Sol was first held in 1973 as a small community block party, but it has grown into an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. This summer marks the event’s 50th anniversary.

The iconic street fest was held in person last summer after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Credit: Fiesta Del Sol/ Facebook Fiesta Del Sol is returning in person on July 28-31.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: