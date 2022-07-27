Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Andersonville’s Pooch-Friendly Dog Days Of Summer Street Fest, Sidewalk Sale Return This Weekend

Neighbors can get a photo of their dog on a surfboard while checking out special sales at local businesses.

Joe Ward
7:15 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
Andersonville Summer Sidewalk Sale returns Friday through Sunday.
Courtesy Andersonville Chamber of Commerce
ANDERSONVILLE — Two popular events returning to Andersonville this weekend will allow neighbors to pamper their dogs and shop major deals.

The Andersonville Dog Days of Summer and the Summer Sidewalk Sale is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue. The dog-friendly street fest will have vendors that cater to pets and their owners, plus activities for families and their four-legged companions.

There will be a pop-up dog park for small dogs, a surfing dog photo booth, portable washing dog stations and dog treats courtesy of Defloured. “Doga,” billed as yoga for people and dogs, is 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The event has a $5 suggested donation. For more information, click here.

Also, the Andersonville Summer Sidewalk sale is 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday along Clark Street.

The event will see local businesses line the sidewalks with special sales on clothing, books, antiques and more. More than 40 local businesses are planning to participate, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses’ hours may vary.

Musicians and other artists will perform throughout the business district during the event.

Click here to check out a Google Map of participating businesses.

