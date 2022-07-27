Skip to contents

Bloomingdale Trail 5K Returns Next Month After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

The popular walking and biking trail will be shut down to all other users during the Aug. 20 run.

Mina Bloom
7:00 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
People use The Bloomingdale Trail in Logan Square on Dec. 2, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — The Bloomingdale Trail run is back next month.

The family-friendly event is set for 9-11 a.m. Aug. 20, with the option to run a quarter-mile, a half-mile or the full 5K. Online registration is open.

The popular walking and biking trail will be shut down to all other users during the run, which will kick off at the westernmost end of trail at the McCormick Tribune YMCA at 1834 N. Lawndale Ave.

Runners can expect light breakfast treats, coffee and “other surprises,” organizers said.

This year’s event is being put on by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Trail, the McCormick Tribune YMCA and the Chicago Park District.

The event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration, which includes a swag-filled tote bag, costs $5 for the quarter- and half-mile dashes and $30 for the full 5K.

For more information, email organizers directly at info@bloomingdaletrail.org.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

