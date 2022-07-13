Logan Square Businesses Hit In String Of Armed Robberies, Police Say

LOGAN SQUARE — Police are warning residents and business owners to be on alert after a rash of armed robberies targeting businesses in the Logan Square area.

At least four armed robberies have been reported in the neighborhood since July 4, police said in a community alert.

In all of the robberies, a man went into a business and demanded money and other items from the register, while threatening to take out a gun, police said. Then the man ran off, possibly to a car parked nearby.

Police said the man was seen getting into a gray car. No further information was available.

The incidents occurred:

11:35 a.m. July 4 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

4:32 p.m. July 4 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue

8:58 p.m. July 5 in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue

11 a.m. July 5 in the 2400 block of West North Avenue

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call detectives at 312-746-7394.

