Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Logan Square Businesses Hit In String Of Armed Robberies, Police Say

At least four armed robberies have been reported in the neighborhood since July 4, police said in a community alert.

Mina Bloom
7:45 AM CDT on Jul 13, 2022
One of the armed robberies happened July 4 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are warning residents and business owners to be on alert after a rash of armed robberies targeting businesses in the Logan Square area.

In all of the robberies, a man went into a business and demanded money and other items from the register, while threatening to take out a gun, police said. Then the man ran off, possibly to a car parked nearby.

Police said the man was seen getting into a gray car. No further information was available.

The incidents occurred:

  • 11:35 a.m. July 4 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue
  • 4:32 p.m. July 4 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue
  • 8:58 p.m. July 5 in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue
  • 11 a.m. July 5 in the 2400 block of West North Avenue

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call detectives at 312-746-7394.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

