Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Gazebo Concert Series Returns To Welles Park On Tuesdays 

Performances are 6:30 p.m. every Tuesdays at Welles Park's gazebo through late August.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:42 AM CDT on Jul 13, 2022
Welles Park in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood on Dec. 4, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Welles Park free concert series is back through July and August. 

The gazebo concert series is organized by the Welles Park Advisory Council, Welles Park Parents Association and the Old Town School of Folk Music. 

Performances are scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the park’s gazebo, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave., through Aug. 23. 

Here’s the schedule:

• July 19: Ramblin’ Rose and the 290 East Ramblers

• July 26: Nick Davio + Friends (children’s)

• Aug. 2: The Lawrence Peters Outfit (Honky Tonk)

• Aug. 9: RPA Ensemble (Old Town School of Folk Music)

• Aug. 16: Wendy + DB (children’s)

• Aug. 23: Chicago Metro Chorus

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

