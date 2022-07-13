Gazebo Concert Series Returns To Welles Park On Tuesdays 

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Welles Park free concert series is back through July and August.

The gazebo concert series is organized by the Welles Park Advisory Council, Welles Park Parents Association and the Old Town School of Folk Music.

Performances are scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the park’s gazebo, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave., through Aug. 23.

Here’s the schedule:

• July 19: Ramblin’ Rose and the 290 East Ramblers

• July 26: Nick Davio + Friends (children’s)

• Aug. 2: The Lawrence Peters Outfit (Honky Tonk)

• Aug. 9: RPA Ensemble (Old Town School of Folk Music)

• Aug. 16: Wendy + DB (children’s)

• Aug. 23: Chicago Metro Chorus

