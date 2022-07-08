Skip to contents

First Chicago Vintage Festival Brings Retro Fashion, Handmade Art to Pilsen

The event runs this weekend, highlighting more than 50 local vendors who sell vintage goods.

Kayleigh Padar
9:19 AM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
Pilsen Vintage—one of the stores that helped organize the festival—showcases a new vintage inventory every week.
Provided//Pilsen Vintage Chicago
PILSEN — More than 50 local vendors who sell vintage clothing and artisan wares are setting up shop this weekend in the streets of Pilsen.

The first Chicago Vintage Festival runs noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on 19th Street between South Blue Island Avenue and South Loomis Street, according to its website

Mr. Bobby, DJ Nando, Mosey, Pakito y Sus Discos, George Arthur Calendar, DJ Light Of Your Vida, Era District and Auntie_Social will perform.

Pilsen Vintage and Print Depot worked together to organize the festival with the goal of uplifting other vintage vendors through a unique event, according to the festival’s website. 

Credit: Provided//Chicago Vintage Festival
Pilsen Vintage and Print Depot collaborated to organize the festival.

The festival is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP online ahead of time and arrive early, according to its website. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a free tote bag, according to the festival’s website. 

Nearly 500 people have already registered, and organizers said on Instagram the event has almost reached capacity. 

Those who volunteer at the festival will receive a T-shirt, tote bag, gift card and first access to the vintage selection. To volunteer, email chicagovintagefest@gmail.com

