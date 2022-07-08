After 15-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Warren Park, Family Tries To Raise Funds For Burial

WEST RIDGE — The family of Anthony Mendoza is raising funds for the 15-year-old’s burial after the boy was fatally shot Tuesday at Warren Park in West Ridge.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mendoza was sitting near the bike path in the southeast corner of Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave., when someone walked up and began shooting, according to police and Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th).

Mendoza was hit in his chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The boy was with two friends when he was shot. The two friends ran away, looking back to see Mendoza on the ground, according to the Tribune.

The shooting was an “isolated and targeted incident,” Silverstein said in an update to neighbors, citing police.

A police spokesperson said there was no update in the case as of Thursday and that detectives are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

“I am very disturbed and angry by the brazenness of this shooting— that it would happen in the middle of the day in one of our neighborhood parks,” Silverstein said in a statement. “I will continue to work closely with the local police to make sure the 50th Ward remains a safe place to live and work.”

Mendoza was identified by his mother in a GoFundMe she launched to help pay for her son’s burial.

“He comes from a big loving family,” Claudia Arredondo wrote on the fundraiser page. “He was smart, funny, athletic and such a sweet boy.”

The fundraiser had raised over $12,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Tributes to Mendoza have poured in on the fundraising page, with staff at his local library in Dunning and at Dever Elementary, where he previously graduated, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.

“I will remember most Anthony’s smile and humor,” one person said. “He will be remembered.”

