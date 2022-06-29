Skip to contents

Chicago’s Protected Bike Lanes Will All Get Concrete Barriers By End Of 2023, City Says

It's a significant victory for bicycle advocates, who have long said Chicago's bike lanes need better protections to prevent injuries and deaths.

Kelly Bauer and Izzy Stroobandt
12:44 PM CDT on Jun 29, 2022
Protected bike lanes on Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square.
Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will upgrade all protected bike lanes so they have concrete barriers by the end of 2023, and it’s adding more bike lanes, officials announced Wednesday.

It’s a significant victory for bicycle advocates, who have long said Chicago’s bike lanes need better protections. The announcement comes amid a brutal year that has seen drivers kill multiple bicyclists as they rode in bike lanes, among them a 3-year-old who was killed earlier this month as she was on her mom’s bike.

All protected bike lanes will be upgraded to have concrete barriers by the end of 2023, according to a Chicago Department of Transportation news release. And another 10 miles of concrete-protected lanes will be created in the city before the end of 2022.

Using concrete curbs will be “the standard for new protected bike lanes” in Chicago, according to CDOT. The change will provide “significant safety and comfort improvements for all road users,” according to the agency.

The upgrades will kick off this week, with the city adding pre-cast concrete curbs along Kinzie Street, according to CDOT.

Bike lanes that will get concrete barriers this year:

  • Kinzie Street between Milwaukee and Wells
  • Lake Street between Pulaski and Damen
  • Logan Boulevard between Rockwell and Diversey
  • Milwaukee Avenue between Addison and Irving, Chicago and Division and Kinzie and Ohio
  • Independence Boulevard between Douglas and Harrison
  • Douglas Boulevard between Independence and Sacramento
  • 119th Street between Ashland and Halsted and the Major Taylor Trail

