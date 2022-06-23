Pride South Side Returning With Parties, Family-Friendly Activities And More For LGBTQ Pride

CHICAGO — This year’s Pride South Side festivities will feature three days of parties, performances and activities for all ages July 1-3.

Pride South Side celebrates Pride Month with a variety of activities, including a mini ball and dance party. Some events are ticketed; go online for more information.

The weekend begins 6 p.m. July 1 with a community discussion at Haven Event Center, 932 E. 43rd St., about the state of the Black LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers’ website. Shortly after, DEVIANT will host a kickoff party 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at the same location.

Another event will run noon-5 p.m. July 2 at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th St., with vendors and activities for families. That night, smallWORLD Collective will host a dance party called Exhale 9 p.m.-2 a.m. while Always Gentlemen will host a white party at Haven Event Center with performances from DJ Semaj and DJ Mel.

UBUNTU in the Park returns for its fifteenth annual Black pride event July 3, with vendors, performances and cultural activities noon-7 p.m. on East 43rd Street between South Drexel Boulevard and South Ellis Avenue.

Midwest Mother Ayanna BALENCIAGA will host the Chi Black Pride Mini Ball 7 p.m.-midnight at the Haven Event Center.

